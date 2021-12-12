Touted defensive end lists Florida State in final-five

Could the Seminoles get the former commitment back in the fold?

The Early Signing Period is just a few days away as the majority of recruits plan to sign their letters of intent on December 15. Florida State is looking to close out its 2022 class with a couple of signing day surprises.

Former Seminoles commit and longtime defensive end target, Nyjalik Kelly, released his final five schools on Saturday night. FSU made the list alongside Miami, Florida, Georgia, and Auburn.

The Florida native was originally the second commitment in Florida State's 2022 class alongside No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter. Shortly after attending the Seminoles' spring game in April, Kelly elected to back off of his pledge. Since then, he's visited Miami, Florida, LSU, Clemson, Oregon, and a few other schools. Kelly was in Tallahassee on an official visit for the season-opener and returned to watch FSU take down Miami.

Head coach Mike Norvell and defensive ends coach John Papuchis were among multiple members of the coaching staff that visited Kelly last week. He is also a teammate of FSU wide receiver commitment Devaughn Mortimer.

The Dillard High School product is in Miami for an official visit this weekend. The Hurricanes were already involved in Kelly's recruitment but head coach Mario Cristobal's move to Miami certainly helps. Cristobal had been trying to get Kelly to sign with Oregon before recently changing jobs.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end had a standout senior season that included a six sack performance. Kelly is expected to make his decision when the early signing period.

NoleGameday will continue to keep up with Florida State's finish to the 2022 recruiting cycle.

