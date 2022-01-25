WATCH: Mike Norvell and Florida State staff recruiting via helicopter

Mike Norvell and Florida State made a major push in the recruiting direction immediately after the 2021 season ended. Norvell mentioned after the loss to the Florida Gators that he had an early morning flight the next day to begin recruiting efforts to seal up the 2022 class and further relationships with the 2023 class.

On Monday afternoon, Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller were spotted flying into Zephyrhills, Florida at Zephyrhills High School to visit talented 2025 defensive back DJ Pickett.

Norvell and Fuller were not finished there. The two continued traveling and flew over to Wharton High in Tampa, Florida to meet the football coaching staff there.

The Seminoles' coaching staff most recently have had a jam-packed couple of weekends hosting recruits getting ready for a busy spring ahead. Norvell preached very early on during his introductory press conference that he wanted to build relationships with coaching staffs all around the state of Florida detailing that he believes the best talent comes out of the Sunshine state.

