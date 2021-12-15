Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Florida State commit Travis Hunter's signing ceremony

    The time is finally upon us...
    Author:

    Ladies and gentlemen, we have officially made it to the day where we'll see the No. 1 player in the country and current Florida State commit, Travis Hunter, sign with Mike Norvell and the Seminoles... Or will he?.

    Hunter was asked left and right if he was going to stick with FSU. He had to shoot down the rumors weekly of him going to visit Georgia this last season when it could have been his way of networking with recruits trying to advertise Florida State with him. That's one thing when Hunter stands out, he's been not only a bell cow for the 2022 class but an essential recruiter helping out the coaching staff on numerous occasions. Recruiting events, official visits, and more. But is this going to happen? We are in for a show, to say the least...

    No image description

    The No. 1 player in the country out of Suwanee, Georgia will be making it all official today. Will it be FSU? Jackson State to join Deion Sanders? Or Georgia? Below is the live stream of Hunter's signing ceremony. 

