Former Florida State running back finds new home

Transfers around the country are making their decisions with the new year coming up. Former Florida State running back Khalan Laborn was dismissed from the program in 2020 following a violation of team rules. In the spring of 2021, Laborn reportedly decided to go the JUCO route to Garden City Community College.

For whatever reason, that stint didn't work out and Laborn ended up back in Tallahassee as a student. The Virginia native earned his degree at the conclusion of the fall semester.

Shortly after, Laborn announced that he'd be playing the final two seasons of his collegiate career at Marshall.

Laborn joined Florida State in 2017 as a member of a running back class that also included future star Cam Akers and Zaquandre White. He redshirted in 2017 under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. However, it looked like he'd take on a bigger role as a redshirt freshman in former coach Willie Taggart's offense after a breakout spring game. Unfortunately, Laborn suffered a dislocated knee cap in the Seminoles second game of the 2018 season and was sidelined for the year.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back returned in 2019 and contributed in the backfield. Laborn rushed 63 times for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He had a career-high 69 yards and a score to lead Florida State's rushing attack during a road loss to Clemson.

It appears that Laborn will get an opportunity to revive his career with Marshall while being closer to home. The Thundering Herd went 7-5 in 2021 under first-year head coach Charles Huff. As a team, Marshall has compiled 419 rushes for 1,922 yards and 35 touchdowns.

