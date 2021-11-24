WATCH: FSU QB commit Chris Parson releases junior highlights

The high school football season is nearing its end and that means we're going to see quite a few highlight tapes dropping over the next few weeks. 2023 quarterback and Florida State commitment, Chris Parson, released his junior highlights on Monday. It's clear that the Seminoles have one of the top signal-callers in the rising class already in the fold.

Parson had a break-out 2021 season with Ravenwood. He put up 2309 passing yards and 1,009 rushing yards while recording 42 total touchdowns. Parson led the Raptors into the third round of the playoffs and is looking to go all the way during his senior season.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback is simply electric with the ball in his hands. Parson has the arm strength and accuracy to make all of the throws, as you can see with some of his deep shots with perfect ball placement. He's elusive in the pocket and has game-changing scrambling ability. At the same time, Parson uses his speed to get away from defenders and make plays with his arm first before deciding to run. He makes quick decisions and can improvise when plays break down.

Check out the full tape below and decide for yourself.

