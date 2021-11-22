Betting odds released for Florida Gators next head coach

Unless you don't pay a whole lot of attention to college football, you have found out that the University of Florida and Head Coach Dan Mullen agreed to part ways this past Sunday following their loss against Missouri. It seemed that it was only a matter of time until college football fanatics started going down future targets for UF's vacant head coaching spot.

And Vegas was surely ready for this one, as the betting odds for the next Florida football head coach were released earlier today by BetOnline.

READ MORE: 2022 4-star offensive lineman Julian Armella committing soon

At the top of that list is Louisiana Ragin Cajuns head football coach, Billy Napier, who they give 7/2 odds to become the Noles' arch rival's head coach.

Napier, who is only 42 years old, has had quite the resume so far in his young coaching career. He was a receivers coach for Alabama in 2013-2016, before getting his first big job as the offensive coordinator for Arizona State in 2017. After just a season at ASU, Napier was hired by Louisiana to be the head coach and has built the Ragin Cajuns into a great football team.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Florida GatorsINLINE

In Napier's first season, the Cajuns were the winners of the western SBC division and finished the season 7-7. Since his first go-'round at Louisiana, the Cajuns have gone 31-5 in their last three seasons and finished 15th in the AP poll in the 2020 season.

Just below Napier on the list is none other than wonderboy Lane Kiffin, at 5/1 odds. Most fans know Kiffin and remember him from his time as the Raiders' head coach in 2007-09 when he was only 31. Which made him the youngest head coach in Oakland's history.

Kiffin has also spent time at a number of high caliber college jobs since his departure from the Raiders. He has been head coach at Tennessee (2009), USC (2010-2013), FAU (2017-2019). The still young head coach also spent time at Alabama as offensive coordinator under Nick Saban in 2014-2016. Kiffin is currently the head coach at Ole Miss, where he has lead them to #8 in the country this season with an extremely effective offense.

READ MORE: WATCH: Mike Norvell fired up for Florida State versus Florida Gators

Another two names that catch football fans' eyes are Mario Cristobal (HC at Oregon; 11/2 odds) and James Franklin (HC at PSU; 8/1 odds). Both are guys who have been very successful at high-level programs recently and are talked about in just about every high-level coaching position.

Other names that are worth noting are Deion Sanders (25/1), Urban Meyer (50/1), and Tim Tebow (100/1). Three guys who likely won't be sporting the hideous Blue and Orange as head coach next season, but would create quite a headline if they were to get the job.

It's safe to say that UF has some enticing options to choose from. Albeit, some would be questionable hires, to say the least. All in all, with UF (and possibly Miami) looking for new coaches, things are looking good for Florida State to take over the state of Florida once again.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!