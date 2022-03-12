Wide receiver Kevin Concepcion recaps visit to Florida State

Florida State is casting a wide net at the wide receiver position this recruiting cycle. This past weekend there were several top targets in town for the Elite Junior Day event. One of those receiver targets, Kevin Concepcion from Charlotte, NC, came away impressed with what he saw.

Florida State entered the race for Kevin in mid-January, offering one of the top players in North Carolina for the 2023 class. Concepcion made his way to Tallahassee with a few other teammates to check out the Seminoles' first spring practice, as well as partake in the day’s recruiting events. He particularly liked what he saw from the receivers group.

“The main thing that I probably liked from the receiver group was, that’s a tough one because a few things stuck out, first was #80. Like, he was popping,” Concepcion said. “I always wanted to come down here, and when I finally got the offer, Hollywood (Daylan Smothers) already had an offer, so we just came down here.”

Concepcion got the opportunity to speak to both Mike Norvell and Ron Dugans while on campus for the visit.

“I spoke to the wide receiver coach, Coach Dugans, and the head coach, Mike Norvell,” Concepcion explained. “They were talking about getting back down here for probably the spring game. So, on April 9th, I should be back down. The conversation I had with Coach Norvell. It was more like, he told me and my teammates that he is not a recruiter. He will give us the opportunities if we come here. Me and him (Coach Dugans) connected just like 2 weeks ago. He is a laid-back coach.”

Kevin came away impressed with what he saw. He has a busy spring visit schedule lined up, but from the sounds of things, FSU did a great job showing him what they have to offer.

“This is probably my best visit yet,” Concepcion stated. “This one is definitely for the books. It feels like a family down here for real. FSU, they are high, top, very high.”

Kevin’s visit plans are March 19th Wake Forest or East Carolina, March 25th N.C. State, March 26th North Carolina, April 2nd West Virginia, April 8th Penn State, and April 9th FSU, April 15th Penn State again.

Look for Kevin to cut his list in the fall and make a decision around the end of his senior season.

