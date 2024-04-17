2025 QB Ryan Montgomery Announces College Commitment
The Georgia Bulldogs have started to add more and more pieces to their 2025 recruiting class and they just added another. 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery has announced his commitment to Georgia. He selected the Bulldogs over South Carolina and Florida.
The Findlay, Ohio native is rated as a four-star prospect, the 14th-best quarterback and the 170th-best player in the class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Montgomery visited all three programs leading up to his decision and is scheduled to take official visits to all three as well.
Montgomery is the first quarterback to join Georgia's 2025 recruiting class, but that doesn't mean they will quit recruiting the position. Five-star Julian Lewis, a USC commit, is a prospect fans can presume the Bulldogs will continue to pursue. The Bulldogs also went down to the wire with Matt Zollers before he ultimately decided to commit to Missouri. Georgia has shown in recent years that it will continue to recruit players down to national signing day.
The quarterback's commitment now brings Georgia's 2025 class to eight total signees as the program exits spring practice and enters in a major recruiting period for the calendar year.
Georgia 2025 Recruiting Class
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotee, LB
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Mason Short, OL
- Stephon Shivers, DL
- Bo Walker, RB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, DL
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
