Georgia Basketball Gains Commitment from Dakota Leffew

Georgia basketball gains commitment from Dakota Leffew out of Mount St. Mary’s.

Jonathan Williams

Dec 5, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers guard Dakota Leffew (1) drives
Dec 5, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers guard Dakota Leffew (1) drives / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia basketball has been working on filling out its 2024 roster and they just added another player to the commitment list out of the portal. Former Mount St Mary’s guard Dakota Leffew has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Last season, Leffew averaged 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is the second player from Mount St. Mary’s to commit to Georgia as De’Shayne Montgomery recently announced his transfer to the Bulldogs as well.

White has managed to reel in some great players from the transfer portal - something that was showcased during the 2023-2024 season. Russel Tchewa, Noah Thomasson, RJ Melendez and Jalen Deloach were all transfers that were brought in by Coach White, and allhad a massive impact on the season. Leffew certainly seems to fit the mold of a transfer player who could do the same next season. 

