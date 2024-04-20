Georgia Depth Chart Clear on Offense After Spring
The Georgia Depth Chart experienced a little bit of shake-up this spring during spring practices for the Bulldogs. Here's our latest depth chart projection for the offense.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just 133 days away from their season opener against the Clemson Tigers inside Mercedes Benz Stadium. The neutral contest between the two schools will be the second time the two teams have played in four years. Here's how the offensive depth chart appears for that contest.
Quarterbacks:
- Carson Beck
- Gunner Stockton
- Ryan Puglisi
Running Backs:
- Trevor Ettienne
- Roderick Robinson
- Cash Jones
- Chauncey Bowers
*Branson Robinson set to return this fall*
*Nate Frazier to Enroll this summer*
X Receiver
- Dillon Bell
- Colbie Young
- Nitro Tuggle
Z Receiver
- RaRa Thomas
- Arian Smith
- Michael Jackson III
- London Humphreys
SLOT receiver
- Dominic Lovett
- Anthony Evans
- Sacovie White
Tight End
- Oscar Delp
- Lawson Luckie
- Jaden Redell
- Colton Heinrich
*Bejamin Yurosek to enroll this summer*
Offensive Line
- LT - Earnest Greene
- LG - Dylan Fairchild / Micah Morris
- C - Jared Wilson
- RG - Tate Ratledge
- RT - Xavier Truss
