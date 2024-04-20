Dawgs Daily

Georgia Depth Chart Filling Out on Defense After Spring

Brooks Austin

Apr 13, 2024; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) tackles running back / Mady Mertens-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Football program wrapped up their spring practice portion of the offseason a week ago. So, where does the depth chart stand on the defensive side of the ball.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just 133 days away from their season opener against the Clemson Tigers inside Mercedes Benz Stadium.The neutral contest between the two schools will be the second time the two teams have played in four years. Here's how the defensive depth chart appears for that contest.

Nose Tackle
- Nazir Stackhouse
- Xavier McCleod
- Jamaal Jarrett
- Jordan Thomas

Defensive Tackle
- Warren Brinson
- Jordan Hall
- Christen Miller
- Xavier McCleod

Defensive End
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- Gabe Harris
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

OLB
- Mykel Williams
- Chaz Chambliss
- Damon Wilson
- Sam M'Pemba
- Quintavious Johnon

MIKE
- CJ Allen
- Terrell Foster
- Troy Bowles
- Justin Williams

WILL
- Smael Mondon
- Raylen Wilson
- Jalon Walker
- Chris Cole
- Kristopher Jones

STAR
- Joenel Aguero
- JaCorey Thomas
- Daylen Everrette
- Kyron Jones

Safety
-Malaki Starks
- Dan Jackson
- JaCorey Thomas
- Jake Pope
- David Daniel
- KJ Bolden
- Justyn Rhett

Corners
- Daylen Everrette
- Julian Humphrey
- Daniel Harris
- Ellis Robinson
- Chris Peal
- Demllo Jones
- Ondre Evans

Brooks Austin

