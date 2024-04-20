Georgia Depth Chart Filling Out on Defense After Spring
The Georgia Football program wrapped up their spring practice portion of the offseason a week ago. So, where does the depth chart stand on the defensive side of the ball.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just 133 days away from their season opener against the Clemson Tigers inside Mercedes Benz Stadium.The neutral contest between the two schools will be the second time the two teams have played in four years. Here's how the defensive depth chart appears for that contest.
Nose Tackle
- Nazir Stackhouse
- Xavier McCleod
- Jamaal Jarrett
- Jordan Thomas
Defensive Tackle
- Warren Brinson
- Jordan Hall
- Christen Miller
- Xavier McCleod
Defensive End
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- Gabe Harris
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye
OLB
- Mykel Williams
- Chaz Chambliss
- Damon Wilson
- Sam M'Pemba
- Quintavious Johnon
MIKE
- CJ Allen
- Terrell Foster
- Troy Bowles
- Justin Williams
WILL
- Smael Mondon
- Raylen Wilson
- Jalon Walker
- Chris Cole
- Kristopher Jones
STAR
- Joenel Aguero
- JaCorey Thomas
- Daylen Everrette
- Kyron Jones
Safety
-Malaki Starks
- Dan Jackson
- JaCorey Thomas
- Jake Pope
- David Daniel
- KJ Bolden
- Justyn Rhett
Corners
- Daylen Everrette
- Julian Humphrey
- Daniel Harris
- Ellis Robinson
- Chris Peal
- Demllo Jones
- Ondre Evans
