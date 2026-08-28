Elite Georgia Football Commit Dominates To Start Senior Season

It's safe to say Georgia Bulldog assistant Todd Hartley hit another home run on the recruiting trail. After signing three outstanding tight ends in last year's 2026 cycle, Hartley and the Bulldogs now hold a commitment from one of the nation's best in the 2027 class. Of course, that would be five-star Jaxon Dollar.

The East Lincoln (NC) star hit the field to start his senior season on Thursday night and proved why he's one of the biggest playmakers across the country. The big, athletic pass-catcher brings plenty of size and elite ball skills at 6-foot-4 230-pounds who should be tough to stop this upcoming season as a senior. A truly elite prospect with natural talent and the ability to completely take over a game, Dollar is ranked as the No. 1 tight end prospect in the country for a reason. On Thursday, Dollar made giant plays on both sides of the ball during his team's 35-7 win to start the season.

The major Georgia commit continued to shine as a pass-catcher, catching seven passes for 123 yards and one touchdown on offense. Defensively, playing on the edge, Dollar was able to create consistent chaos as he secured multiple tackles, one sack, and another INT. Last season, Dollar was a scoring machine who lit up the scoreboard on a nightly basis. The five-star pass-catcher caught 54 passes for 1,190 yards and 20 touchdowns last fall and could put up similar numbers this season. He's a jump-ball weapon who uses his size and natural athleticism to his advantage. The multi-sport standout already shows the ability to be a major mismatch in the red-zone and could be one of North Carolina's most productive pass-catchers this upcoming season.

During his recruitment, Dollar chose the Bulldogs on April 30th over teams like Notre Dame, Clemson, Texas, among others. He's ranked as the No. 2 prospect in North Carolina and the No. 27 overall prospect in the 2027 class. Sources indicate that the Bulldogs are likely done at the tight end position in the current cycle and already have a commitment from one of the best in the 2028 class in four-star Asa Wall. Like Dollar, Wall is also off to a terrific start to the 2026 season. The do-it-all athlete stands at 6-foot-3 235-pounds and has already rushed for six touchdowns through his first two games. He's dominated on the ground, but he's also a proven pass-catch, hauling in six more passes for 84 yards.