Georgia Bulldog Rookies to Face Off in Week One of NFL Regular Season
These two former Bulldog teammates will face off as opponents in week one of the 2024 NFL regular season.
With draft day and rookie mini-camps in the rearview mirror, NFL teams have begun preparation for the fast-approaching NFL regular season. This means, that NFL rookies will be preparing for their first-ever season in the league.
As week one of the regular season approaches and schedules for the 2024 season begin to be revealed, it appears that two rookie Bulldogs will prepare to face their former teammates as Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey’s respective teams are scheduled to face off in week one.
Bowers, a standout tight end at the University of Georgia was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 13th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. While McConkey was selected 34th overall in the second round by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Given that these rookie’s respective teams are division rivals in the AFC. It is safe to assume that week one of the 2024 regular season will not be the only time these two legendary Bulldogs face off.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders (Round 1 - 13th Overall)
- Amarius Mims – Cincinnati Bengals (Round 1 - 18th Overall)
- Ladd McConkey – Las Angeles Chargers (Round 2 - 34th Overall)
- Kamari Lassiter – Houston Texans (Round 2 - 42nd Overall)
- Javon Bullard – Green Bay Packers (Round 2 - 58th Overall)
- Tykee Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Round 3 - 89th Overall)
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Buffalo Bills (Round 5 - 141st overall)
- Zion Logue – Atlanta Falcons (Round 6 - 197th Overall)
