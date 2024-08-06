Georgia Football Photo Gallery - Bulldogs Back in Pads
The Georgia Bulldogs are entering their second week of fall camp in the lead up to their matchup with the Clemson Tigers inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It's our second media window of the season so far, here's what we saw Tuesday at practice:
Practice Notes From 8/6
Offensive Notes
- Quarterback: Carson Beck continues to look like the veteran you expect him to on air. He was perfect during the viewing period. Gunner Stockton has an effortless motion, but in person, the ball arrives with tremendous velocity. Rashada missed a few targets on drills where they were pressuring the quarterback, but the life on the football is apparent. Ryan Puglisi continues to show the raw tools required to play QB at Georgia, but there is still a bit of refinement needed, missing the occasional target, allowing his feet to die in the pocket, all things that will be cured with time and reps.
- Running Back: Freshman Nate Frazier was seen in a black non-contact jersey but was a participant during individual periods and there is a noticeable twitch in the freshman. It's palpable even next to the likes of Trevor Etienne.
- Wide Receiver: The rotation is continuously being tweaked since the removal of RaRa Thomas but there's a noticeable presence and catch radius from the likes of Colbie Young, particularly in the redzone period observed Tuesday.
- Tight End: Yurosek is an extremely sure-handed target with a tremendous radius as well. He's a longer athlete than portrayed on film and he's certainly going to be a factor in the vertical passing game once caught up to speed. Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie both have taken tremendous strides as route runners after spending time acclimating to the blocking styles required in college in their first years on campus.
- Offensive Line: Jared Wilson was sidelined during individual periods, though he was in full pads, he was separate from the offensive line unit. We have no indication at this time what he might be dealing with, though he was taking snaps and steps on air.
Defensive Notes
- D-Line: Warren Brinson is still rather hobbled by the Achilles issue he's been dealing with, Jordan Hall is back running are air but both don't appear to be participants in practice sessions. Christen Miller has toned up the frame quite a bit this offseason and it shows during viewing periods like Tuesdays. Nazir Stackhouse remains the silent veteran presence here.
- EDGE: Today's individual period featured all of the Defensive ends (TID, Gabe Harris, JJA) and all of the Outside linebackers (Chaz, Mykel, Damon Wilson, Sam M'Pemba) all in the same drill together and you can see just how tremendously deep and large Georgia edge unit has become. All provide a variety of skill sets as well. It's perhaps the most physically impressive and deepest unit on an extremely deep roster.
- Linebacker: Another intense and talented unit under Glenn Schumann, the freshmen in Justin Williams and Chris Cole remain two of the more physically impressive athletes on this roster despite having been in college less than a year. Jalon Walker was absent from the group today, taking reps with the EDGE rushers.
- DB: Ellis Robinson was seen with heavy tape on his right hand, but it didn't stop him from flashing in individual periods as a noticeably gifted athlete. It's rare you have a freshman that's that physically gifted and that technically sound. He practices like a professional, attentive to coaching with tremendous body language. Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris remain in an intense battle, however, across from Daylen Everette who has grown into a primary role on this defense.
Practice Notes From 8/1
Offensive Notes
- Quarterback: Thursday provided the first look at Transfer QB Jaden Rashada who joined the Bulldogs roster after a year at Arizona State. Rotation at QB went: Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi, then Rashada.
- Running Back: Branson Robinson being a full participant entering fall camp was perhaps the best news for Dawgs fans, he looks as big and explosive as ever. Freshman Nate Frazier looks physically ready to play in the SEC as just a freshman, he fits in along with the upperclassman in terms of appearance.
- Wide Receiver: The biggest question now entering camp is obviously about the dismissal of Rara Thomas shuffling the wide receiver room. Per the rotation during practice viewing, Dillon Bell assumed the role of (X) with Colbie Young backing him up. Arian Smith, Dominic Lovett and Oscar Delp joined Bell in the first unit. Anthony Evans (Slot) and London Humphreys (Z) were the second unit along with Lawson Luckie at tight end.
- Tight End: Benjamin Yurosek's first practice with the Bulldogs brings curiosity to the position this fall, he is still very clearly working his way into the system. During routes on air, he was held on the sideline while the returning players on the roster took reps.
- Offensive Line: Rotation Appears Unchanged since the spring: (From left to right) Earnest Greene, Dylan Fairchild, Jared Wilson, Tate Ratledge, and Xavier Truss, with Micah Morris as the swing player. Monroe Freeling is expected to receive playing time based on the rotations we viewed as well.
Defensive Notes
- D-Line: Warren Brinson (Achilles) and Jordan Hall (stress fracture) will be limited this spring.
- EDGE: Mykel Williams was seen working with Coach Uzo Diribe, but will take reps at defensive end per sources this offseason. The rest of the unit has shown tremendous signs of growth, Damon Wilson has put on noticeable weight.
- Linebacker: Smael Mondon is still a limited participant to start fall camp. Raylen Wilson has put on a good bit of weight as well.
- Corner: It's the biggest position battle on the defensive side of the ball, and to start camp it looks like Julian Humphrey might get the first crack at things based on practice viewing periods.
- DB: Starks and Dan Jackson are the starting safeties, but it's apparent through just one viewing period KJ Bolden will get playing time on this roster this fall.
The Bulldogs are currently 13.5-point favorites in the season opener vs Clemson, according to FanDuel.
Georgia Bulldogs Fall Camp Injury Update
- RB, Branson Robinson - Will start practice without limitation but there will be a monitor on him.
- DL, Jordan Hall - Has a tibia stress fracture that we ended up doing surgery on, he will be back hopefully first game.
- DB, Chris Peal - Had Labrum surgery this offseason.
- LB, Smael Mondon - Is able to do some stuff, not everything. He's almost back.
- DL, Warren Brinson - Achiles tendon, he will be in and out. We injected it and he should be back shortly
