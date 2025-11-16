HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldogs Lead Texas Longhorns at the Break
The Georgia Bulldogs lead the Texas Longhorns going into halftime.
We are at the halfway point of the Georgia vs Texas matchup and the Bulldogs lead 14-3. The Bulldogs offense got off to a hot start with back-to-back touchdown drives, both of which ended up in the hands of Noah Thomas thanks to Gunner Stockton. The Longhorns were able to get three points on their first drive but haven't managed to have anymore success outside of that.
Stockton was impressive in the first half for the Bulldogs. He finished the first two quarters 14/17 with two touchdown passes for 139 yards. Manning on the hand threw for 125 yards on 12/19 passing with an interception.
Gunner Stockton Shining vs the Longhorns
One thing to monitor in the second half for Georgia is linebacker CJ Allen. He left the game with a leg injury and has not returned to action, leading his status in the game left up in the air. If Allen is out for the remainder of the game for the Bulldogs, it would be a major loss. Allen has been the star on Georgia's defense this season and stepped up to make massive plays when Georgia needs it most.
Georgia has rushed for 57 yards up to this point while Texas has racked up just 30. The Longhorns came into this game ranked second in the country when it comes to stopping the run on defense, so Georgia leading the way thus far is a positive sign.
Zachariah Branch has been doing his thing in the receiving game. He picked up 30 yards on a pass from Stockton, must of which he picked up after the catch, to get Georgia inside the 10-yard line which led to Georgia's second touchdown of the game.
A minor issue for Georgia in the first half was on special teams. Texas had a big return off a kickoff but it was negated due to a holding call. Punter Brett Thorson has had some shaky punts up to this point as well, which has gifted Texas some extra yardage.
The Bulldogs will be receiving the ball out of the break after Texas started on offense.