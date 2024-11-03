PHOTOS: Georgia vs Florida, Sights and Sounds From Jax
The Georgia Bulldogs move to (7-1) after a 34-20 win over their rivaled Florida Gators. The Georgia Bulldogs were down in the first half but a strong second half performance helps the Dawgs defeat the Florida Gators. It is the fourth straight win over Florida for Georgia and Kirby Smart now moves to 7-2 over Florida in his career at Georgia.
Here are the Sights and Sounds from the Event
In the fourth quarter, after a few stops by Georgia's defense and a few stops from Florida's, the Gators would go on to answer with a touchdown of their own to tie the game back up with 7:29 left in the game. Beck would then lead the offense down the field thanks to a big play to Arian Smith and another big one to Lawson Luckie down the field. A screen to Dominic Lovett would eventually punch the ball into the end zone. Shortly after, Florida's quarterback would throw an interception to CJ Allen near the goal line and true freshman Dwight Phillips would score off of an end around to put the Dawgs up 34-20. That would go on to be the final score of the game.
