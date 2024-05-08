Will 2024 Be the Year Georgia Wins the Joe Moore Award?
Will 2024 be the year that the Georgia Bulldogs' offensive takes home the prestigous Joe Moore Award?
The Georgia Bulldogs have been a model for consistency in college football since the turning of the decade. One of the foundations for the team’s consistency has been spectacular play from their offensive line which has propelled the Bulldogs to numerous accomplishments. But despite the Dawgs’ fantastic front five and stout resume, there is still one award Georgia has yet to take home under Kirby Smart.
The Joe Moore Award is an annual award presented to college football’s most outstanding offensive line unit. The award was first given following the 2015 season when the Alabama Crimson Tide took home the inaugural honor. The Georgia Bulldogs have been in the running for this award multiple times but have yet to take it home officially.
2024 may provide a bigger opportunity for the Dawgs to finally earn the honor, as the previous three winners (Washington and Michigan) have replaced their head coaches ahead of the 2024 season. On top of this, Georgia returns a handful of major contributors, and their offensive line unit has been tabbed as one of the deepest in the country.
With so many teams dealing with roster overturn and head coaching changes this season, Georgia’s depth at the offensive line position combined with the talent surrounding them will likely give the Dawgs their best chance to finally take home the Joe Moore Award this season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
