Georgia Football Gets News on Odds for Game with Ole Miss

ATHENS - Georgia football has been installed as a very narrow favorites to take out the Ole Miss Rebels in primetime on ABC Saturday night.

The Bulldogs are listed as a 3.5-point favorite to topple the Rebels in Oxford on Halloween according to Fan Duel. Georgia was knocked out of the College Football Playoff at the end of the 2025 season by the Rebels at the Sugar Bowl. It was the biggest win for Ole Miss in decades, and happened in the midst of one of the wildest coaching transitions in college football history.

Currently LSU coach Lane Kiffin departed for Baton Rouge before the CFP, but much of his staff stayed on board for the Sugar Bowl. After the win over the Dawgs assistant coaches that were slated to start at LSU departed the Ole Miss program to join Kiffin ahead of the showdown with Miami.

Ole Miss lost to the Hurricanes in the CFP semifinals.

Georgia has been impressive this season against the line. The Bulldogs are 6-2 against the spread in 2026 - including smashing rival Florida 27-8 over the weekend in Atlanta. The Rebels are a more modest 4-4, but their most-recent game was a late-game blowout win over Auburn in Oxford.

The most critical item for the betting line in this contest could very well be the health of both teams. Georgia played nearly at full strength over the weekend in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. And that showed on defense, particularly, as the Dawgs held Florida’s offense to four touchdowns under their season average. That came in part to shutting down the Gators’ impressive RB Jadan Baugh.

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss against Auburn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels were blown out by Florida in The Swamp in one of the most-unexpected results of the season at the time. That game came a week after Ole Miss’ emotional win over Kiffin and the Tigers. The Rebels escaped Louisville in week one and have blown out Auburn, Vandy and Missouri. But Texas only allowed 20 offensive points from spectacular QB Trinidad Chambliss, who is in his sixth season of college football.

Chambliss and the Rebels have regressed on offense from last season. Still explosive, the Rebels are averaging 50 fewer yards on offense - due mainly to a passing attack that has not been as lethal. It remains to be seen if Georgia can figure out Chambliss, who has been one of the top quarterbacks Georgia has faced in Kirby Smart’s time at Georgia.

Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy was listed as out and did not play for the Rebels against Auburn after dislocating his shoulder in the Rebels’ loss at Texas two weeks ago. Should Lacy somehow return to play against Georgia that could shift the line towards the Rebels. It is unclear if Lacy could return from a dislocated shoulder in two weeks, but that seems unlikely.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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