10 Georgia football players named on Senior Bowl Top 250 list

According to the Reese's Senior Bowl and its recently released Top 250 players list, Georgia football has the best senior class in the nation.

Ten Bulldogs appear on the list, while no other school had more than eight players. Here are the 10 Georgia Bulldogs listed on the Senior Bowl Top 250:

Ben Cleveland - guard DJ Daniel - cornerback Malik Herring - defensive end Jermaine Johnson - edge Richard LeCounte III - safety Tre' McKitty - tight end Monty Rice - linebacker Demetris Robertson - wide receiver Mark Webb - star Devonte Wyatt - defensive tackle

TE, Tre' McKitty Photo - Tony Walsh UGA Athletics

Georgia is aided on the list by a pair of power-five transfers in McKitty and Robertson. McKitty is entering his first and only season as a Bulldog. He began his college career at Florida State where he caught 50 passes for 520 yards across three seasons.

Robertson transferred to Georgia from California back in 2018. He burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2016, catching 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. Injuries forced him to miss the 2017 season and kept him from being productive in 2018. Robertson bounced back with a 333-yard season in 2019.

The other players have spent their entire careers as Georgia Bulldogs, some have been contributors since their first seasons. Daniel and Johnson were junior college transfers last year and made an instant impact on Georgia's defense. Daniel made 42 tackles and deflected eight passes last year. Johnson played a big role in Georgia's pass rush and ended the year with 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Wyatt is another JUCO transfer. He joined the team in 2018 and had a strong showing in a backup role, totaling 19 tackles with 1.5 sacks. he became a bigger part of the defense last year, finishing the year with 30 stops, 27 QB pressures, and one sack. He is expected to play a major role this year in replacing Tyler Clark.

LeCounte has the most starting experience. After backing-up Dominick Sanders his freshman year, LeCounte has started 27 games. He is a turnover specialist on Georgia's defense, having picked off five passes as well as recovering five fumbles and forcing four.

LB, Monty Rice - Photo by Chamberlain Smith UGA Atheltics

Rice turned a lot of heads his freshman season by making 22 tackles. He even earned a start against Missouri. Rice has a reputation for being one of the best tackles in the SEC. He ended his sophomore season with 59 total tackles despite missing five games. Rice started all 14 games last year and led the team with 89 stops.

Cleveland, Herring and Webb had quiet beginnings to their Georgia careers, but each made huge leaps in year two and have been reliable players ever since. Cleveland is the only fifth-year senior in the group. He redshirted his freshman season (2016) and earned a starting role late in the 2017 season.

Herring has spent his career on a deep defensive line behind three-year starter Tyler Clark. His playing time increased as a sophomore when he proved valuable against the run. He earned even more playing time in 2019, even starting in nine games. Herring has 50 tackles and seven tackles for a loss in three seasons.

Webb joined the Bulldogs as a wide receiver in 2017 but switched to defensive back early in the season. Webb is known for his versatility, even co-winning the team's Charley Trippi Award for versatility. He started nine games at the star position last year and finished the year with 46 tackles.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.