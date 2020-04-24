2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Mock Draft

Day two of the NFL draft begins tonight at 7 PM Eastern time. There are several big names and former Georgia Bulldogs that could be selected in the second and third round of tonight’s draft.

In today’s mock draft we will attempt to see where these bulldogs might land.

Round Two

39. Miami Dolphins, D’Andre Swift

A lot of the world expected to hear D'Andre Swift's name called last night in the first round of the NFL draft. Swift, along with several other current and former Georgia Bulldogs took to social media to express their disbelief, including Mecole Hardman of the Kansas City Chiefs, who took Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick.

The Chiefs weren’t the only team that Swift was often connected to during the pre-draft process. The Dolphins seemed to be a likely landing spot with either of their two late first-round selections. Perhaps their patience will pay off as Swift could still be on the board at pick No. 39 this evening.

61. Tennessee Titans, Jake Fromm

There are two theories that we've been consistent with throughout this process: Andrew Thomas as the top tackle taken in the draft, and Jake Fromm as perfect round two selection for a team like the Tennessee Titans who are in need of a quality backup that will be able to manage their play-action based passing attack. The first theory proved to be correct, and I'm not ready to back off the second one just yet.

There are a few quarterbacks that could go tonight — Fromm, Eason, and Hurts — though they are few teams in the second round in particular that are in need of a quarterback at this point. However, that's not to say teams won't move up and down the draft board during tonight's events.

Round Three

81. Las Vegas Raiders, Solomon Kindley

It's a rather thin interior offensive line draft pool this year and there are plenty of NFL teams that will be on the lookout for a player of Kindley's talents. After starting for two and a half seasons for Georgia, Kindley still has some improving to do but he's as solid of a run blocking prospect as there is in the 2020 draft.

He fits the mold that GM, Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden are attempting to create with the Raiders as well. Tough and high character players are the modus operandum over the last two drafts for the Raiders, and for the most part, it's paid off for them.

J.R. Reed?

I'm not ruling out a team selecting J.R. Reed in tonight's portion of the NFL Draft, but I would have to say it's unlikely at this point. The safety market is still extremely deep. In fact, Xavier McKinney, Grant Delpit, and Antoine Winfield Jr. are still available heading into the second round. Without a single safety off the board in the first 32 picks, it's hard to squeeze Reed into the mix here just yet.

