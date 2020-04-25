2020 NFL Draft: Day 3 Mock Draft

Well, needless to say, Day 2 of the NFL didn't exactly go the way we anticipated it would. Sure, D'Andre Swift went 35th overall to the Detroit Lions, but it was crickets after that in terms of Georgia players hearing their names called.

So, let's try this mock draft thing all over again because rounds 4-7 should see several Georgia Bulldogs come off the board.

Round 4

116. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jake Fromm

Want a perfect backup for an undersized gunslinger that wears Canadian tuxedos and does yoga in his underwear during pregame? How about a guy like Jake Fromm. He's everything Gardner Minshew is not and sometimes that type of balance is good to add to the locker room.

Plus, after all, he is undefeated in Jacksonville.

121. Las Vegas Raiders - Solomon Kindley

It's a rather thin interior offensive line draft pool this year and there are plenty of NFL teams that will be on the lookout for a player of Kindley's talents. After starting for two and a half seasons for Georgia, Kindley still has some improving to do but he's as solid of a run blocking prospect as there is in the 2020 draft.

He fits the mold that GM, Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden are attempting to create with the Raiders as well. Tough and high character players are the modus operandum over the last two drafts for the Raiders, and for the most part, it's paid off for them. Oh, and drafting Clemson players, that too.

132. Minnesota Vikings - J.R. Reed

We saw the run on safeties in the top of the second round of the NFL Draft, and now there are few high-end prospects left at the position. Reed and the Vikings were in contact throughout this process and the Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist could add the needed depth to their secondary as well as contribute on special teams.

Round 5

DT, Tyler Clark

166. Detroit Lions - Tyler Clark

Tyler Clark missed one game in his four year Georgia Football career, the last one, the Sugar Bowl. For four straight years, he was a solid contributor to one of the nation's best defenses and he saved his best for last. In 2019, he had a career-high 11 solo tackles, 8.0 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks from the defensive tackle position.

He was a constant disruption and though he doesn't jump off the chart in any one particular category or skill set, he's an all-around defensive lineman. To land ting Tyler Clark in the 6th round would be a tremendous value.

Round 6

191. New York Jets - Rodrigo Blankenship

The New York Jets had a revolving door at the placekicker position a year ago, and after trotting out three separate kickers on the season they still don't have the position figured out. So, why not take the Lou Groza award winner and call it a done day.

Round 7

225. Baltimore Ravens - Charlie Woerner

Turn a Georgia football game on from the last couple of years, and though you won't see too many catches from Charlie Woerner, his effort in the run game will flash. His fanatical effort will make him a successful blocking tight end in the NFL.

Baltimore plays more tight ends than nearly anybody in the league and after trading the former first-round pick, Hayden Hurst to the Falcons, they are in need of yet another Tight End.

