2020 NFL Draft Review: Georgia Football Edition

The University of Georgia football program had a record-tying seven players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, matching last year's mark. Three players selected in the first thirty-five picks, a pair of first-round offensive tackles including the highest-drafted offensive lineman ever.

Today we take a look at the fits for each on their new teams and which UDFA's have a good chance to make a mark on their new squads.

Andrew Thomas, OT - 4th, New York Giants

Andrew Thomas going fourth overall in the NFL Draft is the final mark on one of the most accomplished careers Georgia has ever seen, especially for an offensive lineman. In three years, he started all but one regular-season game, was a Freshman All-American, and an All-American in both his sophomore and junior seasons at Georgia. He was certainly worthy of the fourth overall selection.

As for the fit with the Giants, they made former Patriot left tackle, Nate Solder the highest paid tackle in the NFL a year ago, and he won't be up for free agency until 2023. So, Thomas could be returning back to the right side where he got his start at Georgia in 2017. He's more than capable of doing so and will be opening holes for one of the best backs in the league. As well as protecting Daniel Jones, whom they invested similar draft capital in a year ago.

Isaiah Wilson, OT - 29th, Tennessee Titans

Wilson's climb into the first round was due to a lot of contributing factors, none more prevalent than the run on premier tackles early in the NFL draft, led off by his running mate Andrew Thomas. Of course, Wilson's outrageous frame and combine performance combined with his freshman all-American season along with a second All-SEC vote in his redshirt sophomore season while battling through a lower-body injury, certainly didn't hurt his status either.

He will need to continue to develop, especially in his pass set, but that's not going to be a problem in Nashville at least for now. The Titans are one of few remaining run-heavy football teams left in football. After all, they did travel to New England and win a playoff game while only throwing 14 passes.

RB, D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift, RB - 35th, Detroit Lions

Certainly D'Andre Swift will be entering the league with a chip on his shoulder. He, like the rest of us, thought his talents warranted a first-round selection but there's still good news. The fit in Detroit appears to be a solid landing spot for Swift's talents. Kerryon Johnson has played decently when healthy, the only problem is, he's only played 18 of 32 games and averaged just 3.6 YPC in 2019.

Additionally, Swift is everything Johnson is not. Johnson is known to be a one-cut back though he has shown some ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. However, Swift is a multidimensional back, the kind that will be successful on the next level.

Solomon Kindley, OG - 111th, Miami Dolphins

When you draft a quarterback in the top-5 of the NFL Draft that not only has a history of injuries but is undersized, you'd best invest in some protection for him. Solomon Kindley entered Georgia as the 1051st overall prospect in 2016, and after three seasons of playing time at Georgia, he was the 4th Dawg off the board.

Kindley is the perfect guard to protect Tua. He's not a towering prospect and he's got a great anchor against the bull rush so defensive tackles won't be able to push the pocket too far into Tagovailoa's launch point.

QB, Jake Fromm headed to the Bills

Jake Fromm, QB - 167th, Buffalo Bills

Was it the draft position we here at the Bulldog Maven were expecting, not exactly. And we are comfortable admitting we got this one wrong but does it really matter? We all knew going into this that Jake Fromm was not a day 1 NFL starter, that the career longevity for him was based in his potential as a backup. Even the Buffalo Bills didn't expect to be drafting him, but they thought he was just too good to pass up according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

It may sound a bit backward, but Fromm will likely help Josh Allen prepare for defenses and could potentially even offer words of advice to Allen. Allen is the type of player that gets away with bad decisions because his arm talent is just that great. What better way to get rid of that than to hear from a guy who's never been able to do that?

Charlie Woerner, TE - 190th, San Francisco 49ers

Nothing, and I mean nothing, stood out more on Georgia's offensive tape than Charlie Woerner's effort in the run game. For four years at Georgia, he was a relentless blocker and will fit in perfectly in the 49ers zone scheme. In fact, he had 34 receptions in college, and I would venture to say he had more knockdowns (or pancakes) during his 34 games played for the Bulldogs.

He's the 4th tight end on the 9ers current roster and of course, they have one of the best tight ends in the league in George Kittle, someone who Woerner could certainly learn from.

Tae Crowder, LB - 255th, New York Giants

Crowder went from running back to Butkus award semifinalist during his five years at Georgia. The Harris County product finished his career with 122 tackles in 32 games played. Crowder's pursuit capabilities will certainly be used on special teams immediately, as for competing for playing time at linebacker, he's not only one of four linebackers drafted this year alone, there are six on the roster currently.

UDFAs

J.R. Reed (Jaguars)- Reed has the perfect mental makeup for an undrafted rookie that has a chance to make the roster, especially considering the condensed training camps that will be taking place this fall.

Rodrigo Blankenship (Colts) - Though he didn't get drafted, Hot Rod landed at a perfect spot in Indy. With kicking legend Adam Vinatieri no longer with the Colts, the job appears open.

Tyler Clark (Bengals) - Sure, the Bengals have Geno Atkins and DJ Reader at the defensive tackle position, but after that, there's a chance Tyler Clark could land a spot on the roster in Cincy.

Lawrence Cager (Jets) - The Jets certainly needed to add weapons for their young quarterback, and with them passing up their option at either three of the top wide receivers at the 11th overall selection they must have thought they'd find value later in the draft and in the UDFA market. They did just that with Cager.

Brian Herrien (Browns) - Herrien has always found a way to defy the odds. Even during his time at Georgia, he was commonly the lesser-known back, yet somehow he managed to earn significant playing time for four straight seasons. Cleveland already has four running backs, two of which (Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt) are both under the age of 24.

Eli Wolf (Ravens) - The Ravens were expected to add some depth at the tight end position after trading away former first-rounder, Hayden Hurst to Atlants. Wolf will need to continue to develop as a blocker to make this run-heavy roster.

Tyler Simmons (Texans) - He was onsides, and he's headed to Houston. Simmons will have to make the team as a special team's player.

Tyrique McGhee (Rams) - The Rams certainly needed some depth at the corner position. McGhee played well when called upon during his time at Georgia.