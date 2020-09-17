SI.com
2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC team released

Brent Wilson

The 2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC team has been announced. The Georgia Bulldogs have 10 players on the list, good enough for second-best behind Alabama (11).

Here's how the Bulldogs were spread out amongst three teams:

First-team: 2

Second-team: 7

Third-team: 1

2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* – ties)

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

  • Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL

  • Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
  • Trey Smith, Tennessee
  • Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
  • Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C

  • Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR

  • DeVonta Smith, Alabama
  • Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB

  • Kyle Trask, Florida

RB

  • Najee Harris, Alabama
  • Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP

  • Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL

  • Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
  • LaBryan Ray, Alabama
  • Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
  • Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB

  • Dylan Moses, Alabama
  • K.J. Britt, Auburn
  • Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB

  • Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
  • Derek Stingley, LSU
  • Richard LeCounte, Georgia
  • Jacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

  • Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P

  • Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS

  • Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

  • Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

  • Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
  • Deonte Brown, Alabama
  • Landon Young, Kentucky
  • Austin Deculus, LSU*
  • Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*
  • Wanya Morris, Tennessee*
  • Ed Ingram, LSU*

C

  • Trey Hill, Georgia

WR

  • George Pickens, Georgia
  • Terrace Marshall, LSU

QB

  • Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB

  • Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
  • Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP

  • Derek Stingley, LSU

DEFENSE

DL

  • Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
  • Malik Herring, Georgia
  • Aaron Sterling,South Carolina
  • Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB

  • Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee
  • Monty Rice, Georgia
  • Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*
  • Nakobe Dean, Georgia*
  • Ventrell Miller, Florida*

DB

  • Kaiir Elam, Florida
  • Eric Stokes, Georgia
  • Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
  • Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*
  • Marco Wilson, Florida*
  • Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

  • Cade York, LSU

P

  • Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

  • Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

  • Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL

  • Carson Green, Texas A&M
  • Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
  • Evan Neal, Alabama
  • Dan Moore, Texas A&M

C

  • Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR

  • Seth Williams, Auburn
  • Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB

  • Bo Nix, Auburn

RB

  • Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
  • Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP

  • Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
  • Kadarius Toney, Florida*
  • Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DEFENSE

DL

  • Zachary Carter, Florida
  • Josh Paschal, Kentucky
  • Kobe Jones, Mississippi State
  • Glen Logan, LSU

LB

  • Boogie Watson, Kentucky
  • Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt
  • Nolan Smith, Georgia*
  • Ernest Jones, South Carolina*
  • Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB

  • Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
  • Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
  • Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
  • Christian Tutt, Auburn*
  • Josh Jobe, Alabama*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

  • Evan McPherson, Florida

P

  • Mac Brown, Ole Miss

RS

  • Christian Tutt, Auburn

As you can see by the list, Georgia's representatives are spread out on both sides of the ball at various position groups. It's evident that the Bulldogs are one of the most complete teams in the conference, if not all of college football, and SEC coaches are taking note of that.

Another thing to note, Azeez Ojulari was left off the list, while Nolan Smith makes the third team. 

