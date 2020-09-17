2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC team released
Brent Wilson
The 2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC team has been announced. The Georgia Bulldogs have 10 players on the list, good enough for second-best behind Alabama (11).
Here's how the Bulldogs were spread out amongst three teams:
First-team: 2
Second-team: 7
Third-team: 1
2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* – ties)
First Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
- Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
- Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
- Trey Smith, Tennessee
- Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
- Landon Dickerson, Alabama
C
- Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR
- DeVonta Smith, Alabama
- Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
QB
- Kyle Trask, Florida
RB
- Najee Harris, Alabama
- Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
AP
- Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL
- Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
- LaBryan Ray, Alabama
- Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
- Jordan Davis, Georgia
LB
- Dylan Moses, Alabama
- K.J. Britt, Auburn
- Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB
- Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
- Derek Stingley, LSU
- Richard LeCounte, Georgia
- Jacoby Stevens, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
- Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P
- Max Duffy, Kentucky
RS
- Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
- Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
- Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
- Deonte Brown, Alabama
- Landon Young, Kentucky
- Austin Deculus, LSU*
- Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*
- Wanya Morris, Tennessee*
- Ed Ingram, LSU*
C
- Trey Hill, Georgia
WR
- George Pickens, Georgia
- Terrace Marshall, LSU
QB
- Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB
- Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
- Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP
- Derek Stingley, LSU
DEFENSE
DL
- Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
- Malik Herring, Georgia
- Aaron Sterling,South Carolina
- Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
LB
- Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee
- Monty Rice, Georgia
- Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*
- Nakobe Dean, Georgia*
- Ventrell Miller, Florida*
DB
- Kaiir Elam, Florida
- Eric Stokes, Georgia
- Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
- Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*
- Marco Wilson, Florida*
- Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
- Cade York, LSU
P
- Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
- Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Third Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
- Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL
- Carson Green, Texas A&M
- Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
- Evan Neal, Alabama
- Dan Moore, Texas A&M
C
- Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
- Seth Williams, Auburn
- Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB
- Bo Nix, Auburn
RB
- Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
- Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP
- Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
- Kadarius Toney, Florida*
- Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DEFENSE
DL
- Zachary Carter, Florida
- Josh Paschal, Kentucky
- Kobe Jones, Mississippi State
- Glen Logan, LSU
LB
- Boogie Watson, Kentucky
- Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt
- Nolan Smith, Georgia*
- Ernest Jones, South Carolina*
- Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*
DB
- Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
- Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
- Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
- Christian Tutt, Auburn*
- Josh Jobe, Alabama*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
- Evan McPherson, Florida
P
- Mac Brown, Ole Miss
RS
- Christian Tutt, Auburn
As you can see by the list, Georgia's representatives are spread out on both sides of the ball at various position groups. It's evident that the Bulldogs are one of the most complete teams in the conference, if not all of college football, and SEC coaches are taking note of that.
Another thing to note, Azeez Ojulari was left off the list, while Nolan Smith makes the third team.