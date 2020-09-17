The 2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC team has been announced. The Georgia Bulldogs have 10 players on the list, good enough for second-best behind Alabama (11).

Here's how the Bulldogs were spread out amongst three teams:

First-team: 2

Second-team: 7

Third-team: 1

2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* – ties)

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C

Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB

Kyle Trask, Florida

RB

Najee Harris, Alabama

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL

Bobby Brown, Texas A & M

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB

Dylan Moses, Alabama

K.J. Britt, Auburn

Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Derek Stingley, LSU

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Jacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P

Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A & M

OL

Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

Deonte Brown, Alabama

Landon Young, Kentucky

Austin Deculus, LSU*

Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

Wanya Morris, Tennessee*

Ed Ingram, LSU*

C

Trey Hill, Georgia

WR

George Pickens, Georgia

Terrace Marshall, LSU

QB

Kellen Mond, Texas A & M

RB

Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A & M

AP

Derek Stingley, LSU

DEFENSE

DL

Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

Malik Herring, Georgia

Aaron Sterling,South Carolina

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB

Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee

Monty Rice, Georgia

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*

Nakobe Dean, Georgia*

Ventrell Miller, Florida*

DB

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Demani Richardson, Texas A & M

Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*

Marco Wilson, Florida*

Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL

Carson Green, Texas A & M

Kenyon Green, Texas A & M

Evan Neal, Alabama

Dan Moore, Texas A & M

C

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR

Seth Williams, Auburn

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB

Bo Nix, Auburn

RB

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

Kadarius Toney, Florida*

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DEFENSE

DL

Zachary Carter, Florida

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

Glen Logan, LSU

LB

Boogie Watson, Kentucky

Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

Nolan Smith, Georgia*

Ernest Jones, South Carolina*

Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

Josh Jobe, Alabama*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Evan McPherson, Florida

P

Mac Brown, Ole Miss

RS

Christian Tutt, Auburn

As you can see by the list, Georgia's representatives are spread out on both sides of the ball at various position groups. It's evident that the Bulldogs are one of the most complete teams in the conference, if not all of college football, and SEC coaches are taking note of that.

Another thing to note, Azeez Ojulari was left off the list, while Nolan Smith makes the third team.