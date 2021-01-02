2021 Expectations for Georgia

As Georgia begins their first day of the offseason, it's time to decide what Georgia's reasonable expectations are for the 2021 season.

"Next year is our year."

It's seemingly been the motto of the Georgia Football faithful for 40 years since their last national title run in 1980. As the 2020 season comes to an end, and the program sets its eyes on the future of the program.

So, as Georgia enters the offseason it's time to set reasonable expectations for their 2021 football season.

Since the run to the national championship game in 2017, it's seemingly become title or bust for the majority of the fan base. And with the way in which Kirby Smart has recruited top talent, those expectations are for the most part warranted.

If Georgia's going to compete for and win a national title there are some things that have to happen.

Continued Explosiveness on Offense

If Friday's College Football Playoff games between Alabama and Notre Dame and Clemson and Ohio State didn't prove to you that explosive offenses win titles, then I don't know what will. Georgia's offense has become extremely explosive with the pairing of quarterback JT Daniels and offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

In four games, Daniels has averaged 307 passing yards per game, has 10 passing touchdowns to just two interceptions. Though most importantly, Daniels is averaging 10.34 yards per attempt. For comparison, Stetson Bennett was averaging 7.6 yards per attempt through five games as a starter for Georgia.

If Georgia can improve even more on their ability to drive the ball down the field, they could have one of the highest-powered offenses in the sport.

Offensive Line Improvements

Friday's offensive line performance against Cincinnati was less than impressive, to say the least. Not only did Georgia rush for a dismal 45 yards on the ground, but JT Daniels was also constantly under pressure and constantly being hit. A lack of a running game and a quarterback that cannot be protected leads to inept offense no matter how good your weapons are.

So, whether it's Broderick Jones, Amarius Mims, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Chad Lindberg, Tate Ratledge, Micah Morris, Austin Blaske, or some combination of all of them, Georgia's offensive line will be young but extremely talented next season. They've got this offseason to figure it all out.

Defense

Defensively, Georgia has had time to get the future replacements ample playing time and opportunity. Quay Walker got plenty of reps to learn and replace Monty Rice. Christopher Smith played well in the absence of Richard LeCounte. Latavious Brini had quite the coming-out party against Cincinnati with nine tackles and two tackles for loss.

Though there is a position of concern and that's the cornerbacks. DJ Daniel, Eric Stokes, and possibly Tyson Campbell heading off to the NFL leaves Georgia's defensive backfield looking similar to their offensive line. There's going to be plenty of talent, but very little experience.

Who's going to replace Azeez Ojulari at the JACK position becomes the next question or concern for Georgia. Adam Anderson has more than proved that he can rush the passer, but what's kept him off the field on early downs is the questions about his ability to hold the edge against the run. The same questions can be asked about Nolan Smith as well. Though, it's Smith that has spelled Ojulari at the JACK position over the last two seasons.

The success of the interior defensive line hinges on whether or not Jordan Davis returns, along with the further development of players like Jalen Carter, Tramel Walthour, Nazir Stackhouse, and Warren Brinson. As for losing Malik Herring to graduation, Travon Walker should do just fine.

A normal offseason

Everyone in college football is praying for a normal offseason. An offseason comprised of offseason workouts with the strength and conditioning staff. An offseason comprised of an actual spring practice and summer workouts. Everyone was at a collective disadvantage in 2020, but with Georgia having to work in a new coordinator and new quarterback, the altered offseason affected them more than most.

A normal offseason will allow for Todd Monken and JT Daniels to work together and figure out the portions of the offense that they like the best. As for the defense, reps and physical development become the most important thing for young players like Kelee Ringo, Major Burns, Daran Branch, Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green, and David Daniel. All of whom will likely be called upon next season at some point.