2021 Georgia Recruiting - Bold Predictions

DawgsDaily lead editor Brooks Austin picks two prospects that he thinks will come in and make an immediate impact in their Freshman season.

Kirby Smart and Georgia closed out National Signing Day with the No. 3 overall class according to our SI All-American rankings. Highlighted by the signing of several 5-stars, including QB Brock Vandagriff, OT Amarius Mims, and LBs Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey, Georgia closed out yet another great class.

Every year, DawgsDaily lead editor Brooks Austin picks two prospects that he thinks will come in and make an immediate impact in their Freshman season. In 2019, it was Tyrique Stevenson and George Pickens. 2020 was Jalen Carter and Jermaine Burton. You don't need to know much about football to understand that these predictions went 4-for-4.

For 2021, we wanted to put the perfect record on the line and take the liberty of making bold predictions for this years' upcoming class.

Prediction: Jamon Dumas-Johnson will play College Football for Georgia before Smeal Mondon and Xavian Sorey.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, or JDJ, will be coming to Georgia to play ILB at the start of his career. So will Mondon and Sorey. Smael Modnon is the No. 6 overall prospect in the SI99, Sorey No. 17. So, how what does he see that JDJ has? Well, JDJ is the only one of the three that has a traditional inside backer's background. He's played in an identical 4-2-5 defense in high school, and he's a polished prospect at the inside backer position.

Prediction: Jared Wilson will be the first offensive guard in this class to earn playing time.

Out of the four offensive linemen who signed their LOI to play for Georgia today, Jared Wilson was the lowest-rated recruit of the bunch. OL signees currently ahead of him are Amarius Mims, Micah Morris, and Dylan Fairchild. The things that will separate Wilson from the rest are his mechanics, his awareness on the field, and his atheltic ability at 6'5, 330 pounds. Wilson will control the inside with his above-average hip movement and hand shock. Players move when he punches. In addition to that, his anticipation of defensive schemes and the ability to identify the blitz could set him apart when he gets to the next level.