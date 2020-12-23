NFL Mock Draft Has Azeez Ojulari in the First Round

Just a day after it was revealed Azeez Ojulari is expected to miss the Peach Bowl and enter the NFL Draft, mock drafts have him going in the first round.

Earlier this week, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari opted out of Georgia's bowl game against Cincinnati and is expected to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. He is the only Bulldog eligible for the draft garnering serious attention as a possible first-round selection.

Pro Football Network's Patrick Chiotti released his first mock draft and at the No. 14 overall spot, he has the Minnesota Vikings taking Ojulari. Here is Ojulari's profile, according to Chiotti:

"Possessing the best bend in the class, Ojulari has a beautiful blend of size and explosiveness. He already utilizes several pass-rush moves, something you don't necessarily see from young edge defenders. As he grows and matures, he can make a big impact on the Vikings' defense in the NFC North."

The fact that Chiotti graded Ojulari as the edge rusher with the best bend in the class says something. Bend is the No. 1 thing scouts look for when evaluating pass rushers at the next level and is almost exclusively why these rushers are taken with first-round picks these days. In recent years, edge rushers Myles Garrett and Nick Bosa were selected within the top two picks. Those two players had some of the best bend in their class. Pass rusher Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars also possessed elite bend and made a significant impact in his rookie season a year ago.

If Azeez tests well at the NFL Combine, we could start to see his name climb higher and higher on draft boards. Just a year ago, he was making his first few career starts, and through his work ethic, started to see his name climb the depth chart and appear in mock drafts. He has moved from a projected mid-round pick to a second-round projection and now often sees himself mocked in the first round.

If he can put together a Combine and workouts that showcase a diverse athletic profile, his name could creep into the top 10. If a team falls in love with him, then perhaps he could climb even higher than that.

There aren't many prospects like Azeez. His dedication to football and perfecting his craft are evident and are the primary reason he played such an impactful role for Georgia this season. He is the perfect example of someone who kept his head down, worked hard and is now reaping the rewards.