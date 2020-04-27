BulldogMaven
Way too Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft - Three Georgia Football Players in 1st round

Brooks Austin

The 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone, which means NFL Mock Drafters have their eyes already set on the 2021 class coming in for next year. That's right, it's way too early mock drafting season! 

In SI.com's Way Too Early Mock Draft by Kevin Hanson, three Georgia Bulldogs have gone inside of the first round for next year's draft. The first two may not surprise you, but the third might come as a bit of a shock. 

20th Overall - QB, Jamie Newman

The hype is real, and it's warranted. NFL Scouts are already evaluating the 6'4, 230-pound quarterback from Wake Forrest now in Athens. He has the ability to make all of the throws from within the pocket and on the run. Even David Pollack said prior to the Day 2 of the NFL Draft when asked about the 2021 class that you shouldn't be surprised to look up and see Newman in the first round next year. 

23rd Overall - S, Richard LeCounte

Some were surprised to see Richard LeCounte come back for his senior season considering he opened ranging from the third to first round in almost every mock draft for 2020 prior to making his decision to return to Georgia for a fourth season. He's cleaned up a lot of the coverage mistakes and drastically improved in 2019, enough to earn the Defensive Most Improved Player award at the end of the season awards gala. He's a ball-hawking playmaker that could easily land somewhere in the first round next season. 

USATSI_13878686
Smart talks with Tyson Campbell 

25th Overall - CB, Tyson Campbell

I gotta say, this one shocked me a little bit to see. Not because Campbell isn't talented, heck he was a 5-star prospect coming out of high school, but he did just watch DJ Daniel get the starts opposite of Eric Stoke Jr. this past season upon his healthy return from a turf-toe injury. Though, it's a cornerback driven draft in recent years. In 2020, there were six corners drafted within the first round. It's a crowded group at the cornerback position at Georgia this fall, we will see how it shakes out. 

