RECAP: Luther Burden Visits Athens

The nation's number one receiver in the class of 2022, Luther Burden, posted pictures on Twitter Tuesday evening showing off his photos as part of his visit to Athens.

The SI All-American receiver out of St Louis, Missouri, committed to Oklahoma back in October and has been a part of the Sooners 2022 class ever since. He is the most highly coveted receiver prospect in the class this recruiting cycle.

Burden chose Oklahoma over Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, and Ohio State. With the decision to commit to the Sooners during the dead period, it was to be expected that Luther would take his visits once the NCAA lifted the dead period.

Luther recently visited both Alabama and Georgia in the last week. With Georgia getting the most recent visit on Tuesday. Under current Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley, OU has created a reputation of producing NFL receivers; most recently, Ceedee Lamb and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown both played under Riley and turned out to be first-round NFL draft picks once turning pro.

It came as no surprise that the 6-foot-2 prospect would want to play for one of the best offensive minds in College Football, which makes the task of schools like Georgia and Alabama even harder when trying to flip the St Louis product from OU.

That's where Georgia at least stands a chance with offensive coordinator Todd Monken. He's an offensive savant and has the ability to translate that knowledge to young players like Burden.

Alabama is one of the only schools that could match OU's resume for putting receivers in the NFL, with guys like Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, and Devonta Smith, just some of the most recent examples.

Georgia currently holds a commitment from four-star receiver De'Nylon Morrissette as the only receiver in the 2022 class as of right now. Fellow Peach State product Kojo Antwi and Missouri's Luther Burden seem to be at the top of Georgia's wishlist at receiver in 2022.

You May Also Like

PFF Not Exactly High on Development of Nolan Smith

Seasons Where Georgia Would Have Benefited From a 12-Team Playoff

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.