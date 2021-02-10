JT Daniels Left Out of Top 10 QB List

PFF released a top quarterback post on Wednesday morning via their social media accounts. JT Daniels was nowhere to be found.

Entering the 2021 college football season, the University of Georgia is among the few programs that are favored to win a National Title. Most of the reasoning behind the hype and anticipation for the Bulldogs this coming season revolves around quarterback JT Daniels.

Yet, according to the latest list from PFF, Daniels isn’t even among the Top 10 returning quarterbacks in college football this coming season.

1. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

2. Sam Howell, UNC

3. D'Eriq King, Miami

4. Dillon Gabriel, UCF

5, Michael Pennix Jr., Indiana

6. Matt Corral, Ole Miss

7. Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

8. DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson

9. Myles Brennan, LSU

10. Kedon Slovis, USC

Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell make sense and are rightfully ranked considering the 2020 output from both countries players.

D'Eriq King did lead the Miami Hurricanes to one of their best seasons as of late, but that has more to do with the state of Miami football this decade than it does with King. They closed out the year with consecutive losses to UNC and Oklahoma State, whereas under Daniels Georgia didn't lose a game. Not to mention King is coming of knee surgery this off-season.

Dylan Gabriel at UCF has been a major weapon during his time with the Knights, but he just lost his head coach to Tennessee.

Myles Brennan played in a grand total of three games last season and was adequate when playing.

King isn’t the only player on this list fresh off a knee injury, Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr is rehabbing current as well.

JT was one of the most dynamic players last year in college football, and made his team better every step of the way. Some of these players don't even have double digit starts.

Daniels drastically impacted Georgia at the end of the season, sure it was a small sample size but so was DJ Uiagalelei‘s brief stint as a starter. Uiagalelei lost to Notre Dame and took Boston College to the wire.