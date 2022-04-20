For the past six years, Georgia football has been known for its defense being the strongest part of their game, but in 2022 that might not be the case this time.

Ever since Head Coach Kirby Smart arrived on campus, Georgia has become a defensive-minded football team. His knowledge on that side of the football has translated into Georgia being one of the best defensive football teams every single year and was a major contributor to the Bulldogs claiming a National title this past season.

Ironically enough, after what amounts to one of the best defensive performances in nearly two decades, it'll be the offense that's asked to carry this football team in 2022 it appears.

This offseason, Georgia has been attempting to fill the void that was left by players like Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker, Lewis Cine, Channing Tindall, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, and Derrion Kendrick. In all, Georgia will be asked to replace 8 of 11 starters.

Those losses were very evident too during Georgia's spring scrimmage this past Saturday as they displayed some struggles on defense. Georgia's offensive units were able to successfully move the football in between the twenties. Though to the defense's credit, they held for field goals several times.

Though it seems pretty clear, after such a roster overhaul defensively, this upcoming season could be the first time in a long time that Georgia's offense wounds up being more productive than the defense.

This isn't to say that the Bulldogs will be lackadaisical on defense, but more due to the fact that they return 73% of their offensive production from last season as opposed to just 44% on defense. They also gain back several players on offense that will be a major benefit for them, such as Arik Gilbert and Dominick Blaylock, both of who will be making their comeback year this season.

On top of that, Georgia also returns Adonai Mitchell, Brock Bowers, and Ladd McConkey in which all three surged onto the scene last season and became pivotal playmakers for the Bulldogs on offense. They, along with other players such as Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington, Kendall Milton, and Kenny McIntosh who carry a lot of college football experience, it has the making of what could be a very lethal offense.

The list of key contributors on offense for Georgia goes way beyond the players mentioned above, but the combination of having veteran players return alongside younger players who will only continue to get better as their careers progress makes for a very potent offense potentially.

Since the hiring of offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the Bulldogs have continued to gradually improve on offense as each season goes by. They managed to keep Monken around for another season, and as they head into year three under Monken and with the number of weapons that return for him to use the near future is looking very bright for Georgia on offense and could very well be the focal point of this team during the upcoming season.

Heading into the third season under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Georgia is coming off a season in which they averaged 38.6 points per game, taking their foot off the gas late in majority of their games. They won by an average of 28.2 points per game, they didn't have to score in the fourth. In 2022, they likely might.