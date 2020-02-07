Aaron Murray Set to Make Debut in XFL

Aaron Murray has had quite an interesting career path since completing his illustrious four-year career at the University of Georgia.

After throwing for 13,166 yards and 121 touchdowns - both records that may never be eclipsed at Georgia - Murray was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Murray was immediately buried on the depth chart behind both Alex Smith and former Missouri QB, Chase Daniel in Kansas City. After just a season there, Murray then bounced around the league. Making three stops in just two full seasons (Cardinals, Eagles, Rams) before leaving the NFL in 2017 and taking the 2018 season off completely.

Then the AAF arrived last spring and Murray found himself in yet another professional back up role sitting behind former Tennessee Volunteer, Matt Simms on the Atlanta Legends roster. Murray got his chance to play however in the fourth game of the season, replacing an injured Simms in the first quarter and leading the Legends to their first victory of the season over the Arizona Hotshots.

Now, Murray is again the face of an organization for the first time since leaving Athens after the 2013 Georgia football season. The Tampa Bay Vipers selected Murray in the XFL QB draft and he is set to make his debut this Sunday.

(How to Watch: The Tampa Bay Vipers will travel up to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Guardians this Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on Fox.)

Murray is joined by a few fellow former Bulldogs. Nick Moore was a long snapper at Georgia from 2015-2018 and is now with the Vipers along with former UGA safety Corey Moore who spent a couple of seasons making appearances on NFL rosters across the league.

A familiar face will be after Murray this weekend as well, as former UGA defensive tackle Toby Johnson Jr who was a JUCO transfer to Athens and joined forces with the Bulldogs in Murray's senior season back in 2013, is on the Guardians roster.

It's is still yet to be determined whether or not the XFL is a sustainable football league, but what we do know is that this will be Murray's first REAL opportunity to put his skills on display as a starting quarterback since leaving Georgia.

The AAF fell flat on its face as an organization, but countless members of those rosters ultimately got at least a shot at trying out for NFL clubs once the league folded. One can only assume that the players that make up these 8 rosters in the XFL this spring will be hoping for another shot at the "big leagues."