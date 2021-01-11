Adam Anderson Announces Decision

Georgia junior edge rusher, Adam Anderson is set to return for his fourth and final season with the Bulldogs according to his social media feeds today.

Adam Anderson came to Georgia by way of Rome High School in Georgia, a perennial powerhouse that pumps out Power-Five caliber players. Anderson was selected to play in the 2018 Army All-American Bowl and was considered by some to be the best outside linebacker in the 2018 class.

He played in all 14 games during his true freshman season, seeing his playing time progress in each game. He was able to impact the game in many ways, registering many impact stops that weren’t on the stat sheet.

Headed into the next season Anderson was expected to be given a much bigger role and he was. He once again played in all 14 games but this time had more merit to his numbers. He ended the year with six tackles and 18 quarterback pressure, which was good for third-most on the team. He also had a sack in the Sugar Bowl win over Baylor.

With many prestigious outside linebackers in the Georgia Bulldogs facility getting on the field is extremely impressive. Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari of course is slated to be a first-round draft pick this spring and there are many others that don’t get many snaps but have tremendous talent.

Adam Anderson rose up to the top of that group and made an impact in every single game this season. He finished second on the team with a career-high 4.5 sacks and blew up games at points.

