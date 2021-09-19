September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

WATCH: Adonai Mitchell Scores First Career Touchdown

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell scored his first career touchdown against South Carolina midway through the second quarter.
Author:
Publish date:

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell hauled in a 38-yard touchdown from quarterback JT Daniels midway through the second quarter against South Carolina.

Mitchell is one of the key contributors at wideout for this Bulldog offense. He is only a true freshman but manages to find ways to get open despite his young age.

Entering tonight's contest, he had two catches for 42 yards. Mitchell has seen time during the year but is at his best when Daniels is on the field. In the first half alone, he has four catches for 77 yards and the touchdown.

Mitchell hails from Missouri City, Texas. He didn't have much hype surrounding his name when he arrived at Georgia but quickly turned heads in spring practices.

Georgia has prioritized two things with young wideouts: body control and route running. If you can't make yourself an easy target for the quarterback, then you can't get on the field at Georgia.

Mitchell checks both boxes and is one of the better downfield options the Bulldogs have at the moment. He won't impress you with his long speed but can get open and can catch balls in tight windows.

The Bulldogs have suffered numerous injuries at the wide receiver position over the past few months. George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, and Kearis Jackson are all dealing with injuries at the moment, meaning that Mitchell has gotten an early chance to make an impression.

It is apparent that Daniels and Mitchell have developed a connection, and they should make even more plays together moving forward.

adonai mitchell
News

WATCH: Adonai Mitchell Scores First Career Touchdown

AB6I2278-L
News

FINAL Thoughts: South Carolina vs Georgia

smart dawgwalk F35A5628.jpg-L
News

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs South Carolina

501_6370-L
News

Kirby Smart and Georgia Name Starting QB for South Carolina

210911_AJW_FB_UAB_2660-L
News

Projected Starting Lineups for South Carolina

210911_AJW_FB_UAB_0916-L
News

Score Predictions - South Carolina vs Georgia

291220_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0485-L
News

LATEST: Who Gets the Start at QB?

210911_mlm_fb_UAB_1125-L
News

College Gameday Praises Stetson Bennett