WATCH: Adonai Mitchell Scores First Career Touchdown

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell hauled in a 38-yard touchdown from quarterback JT Daniels midway through the second quarter against South Carolina.

Mitchell is one of the key contributors at wideout for this Bulldog offense. He is only a true freshman but manages to find ways to get open despite his young age.

Entering tonight's contest, he had two catches for 42 yards. Mitchell has seen time during the year but is at his best when Daniels is on the field. In the first half alone, he has four catches for 77 yards and the touchdown.

Mitchell hails from Missouri City, Texas. He didn't have much hype surrounding his name when he arrived at Georgia but quickly turned heads in spring practices.

Georgia has prioritized two things with young wideouts: body control and route running. If you can't make yourself an easy target for the quarterback, then you can't get on the field at Georgia.

Mitchell checks both boxes and is one of the better downfield options the Bulldogs have at the moment. He won't impress you with his long speed but can get open and can catch balls in tight windows.

The Bulldogs have suffered numerous injuries at the wide receiver position over the past few months. George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, and Kearis Jackson are all dealing with injuries at the moment, meaning that Mitchell has gotten an early chance to make an impression.

It is apparent that Daniels and Mitchell have developed a connection, and they should make even more plays together moving forward.