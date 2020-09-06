Pros and Cons of Each Quarterback Remaining in the Battle for Georgia

Following the departure of graduate transfer Jamie Newman, the battle for Georgia football's starting quarterback position is reaching its boiling point. Newman was the assumed starter, even if he hadn't yet officially won the job.

Newman opting out turned the things into a three-way battle between former USC Trojans starter JT Daniels, scout teamer D'Wan Mathis, and true freshman Carson Beck. The three quarterbacks present unique skillsets, but also present unique perspectives to the ongoing battle.

Those perspectives come with advantages that'll help them win the starting job. But they also come with disadvantages they'll have to overcome.

JT Daniels

He's the most talented: Without a doubt, JT Daniels is the most talented quarterback on Georgia's roster. Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields were the only quarterbacks ranked ahead of Daniels in the 2018 recruiting class, and he was a consensus top-20 prospect. And that was after re-classifying.

Obviously Lawrence and Fields' college careers have been more fruitful up to this point, but that's not on Daniels. The USC program he started for as a freshman is nowhere near as stout as the programs Lawrence and Fields currently play for. Plus, Daniels missed almost all of last season with an injury.

Now at Georgia, playing under accomplished offensive mind Todd Monken, Daniels might finally have a coach who can refine his raw talent and help develop him into a star quarterback.

He's coming off an ACL injury and isn't cleared yet: That's right, Daniels might not even be able to play in Georgia's season opener against Arkansas. Head coach Kirby Smart has told media that he is "under the assumption" that Daniels will be cleared in time for the season. But he also says Daniels' status is "not a complete certainty."

That's where the "what if's" start. Daniels' is certainly the most talented, but what if he's not cleared, and in his place, Mathis or Beck have outstanding performances? Smart isn't going to bench the hot hand in favor of the most talented guy.

D'Wan Mathis

Scout team experience against an elite defense: Mathis is also coming off a physical ailment; a brain cyst discovered last spring which prevented him from dressing out in 2019. But Mathis does have experience on the scout team, and Smart made a very valid point on the value of scout team experience, especially for a quarterback.

"You get to feel the rush," he said. "You have one of the best defenses in the country coming at you with a makeshift offensive line a lot of times on the scout team. You feel that pressure and you get to go in there and compete. He got to take a lot of reps in that regard."

Athleticism: Of the three quarterbacks remaining in this battle, Mathis can do the most with his legs. Which Todd Monken's offense that he was presumably designing for Newman will be able to be run by Mathis, to some extent. He's not going to be able to man dozens of carries during an SEC game, but he's at least a threat to run which will keep defenses honest against Georgia's rushing attack. That's something that can't be said about any recent iteration of the Georgia offense.

Brain surgery last year has kept him from playing at full capacity: The scout team experience is valuable, however, Mathis wasn't being hit in practice. He wasn't fully cleared until May, so it has been a long time since Mathis last took a hit in a competitive football environment.

Carson Beck

Has played organized football more recently: While Daniels and Mathis watched their football teams from the sidelines in street clothes last fall, Beck was competing on the field for his squad. Playing a full high school season is better than playing one or no games at all. Beck has continuity on his side.

No collegiate experience at all: SEC football is a huge leap from high school ball. Daniels has a year of experience as a starter at Southern California. He has that experience to fall back on, even if his last game for the Trojans was over a year ago. Mathis has experienced the scout team grind that he can fall back on, even if he was in a no-contact jersey.

Because the spring practices were canceled, Beck is just now making that transition from high school ball to college.

