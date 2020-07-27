DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Alabama Football Gaining an Advantage on Georgia Through Potential Scheduling

Brooks Austin

Conference plus one. It's the newest rumor surrounding the Big-12, SEC and ACC. It essentially means all of the member schools will likely play their previously scheduled nine conference only games and one additional non-conference game. This keeps traditional cross over rivalries like Georgia vs Georgia Tech and South Carolina vs Clemson intact. 

However, some schools like Alabama, don't have a yearly out of conference game on their schedule, which means they would essentially be free to schedule any non-conference opponent that is willing to play them, and since the PAC-12 has elected to go strictly conference only in 2020 that means they have a free date to open the season. 

It's been reported that if the SEC goes to this model, Alabama will schedule BYU to open the season before they take on Georgia in Tuscaloosa for the season opener. This is a significant advantage for the Crimson Tide. 

It's hard enough for Georgia to open their conference schedule on the road against the likes of Nick Saban and Alabama, but you combine that with an entirely new offense, a new starting quarterback and three new starters along the offensive line and you've got yourself some potential trouble. Especially considering Alabama would essentially get a tune-up game in BYU before welcoming Georgia to town. 

With Virginia having been the season opener for Georgia, if they were to go to a conference plus-one format, it's assumed that Georgia will scrap that game for Georgia Tech at the end of the season. 

On the other hand, in the times of COVID-19, you could look at this as an advantage for Georgia. At least with the Bama game being your season opener, you would likely have all of your players ready and healthy for the biggest game of the season. Whereas we really have no idea what the roster attrition is going to look like towards the middle or end of the season. 

This all of course is based on the idea that the SEC will keep its current schedule for football teams and that they don't just ball up the old schedules and throw them in the trash. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tight End, Darnell Washington Opens Up

Georgia tight end, Darnell Washington opened up on Instagram Live last night about several things from what he'd changed about UGA and his weight.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

The Dawg Walk: Update on Current Georgia Quarterbacks

Dawgs Daily passes along the news and notes we've gathered on recruiting and Georgia football in the Dawg Walk. Today we cover the UGA quarterbacks.

BGilmer18

by

AllThingsSports101

Jamie Newman named to Maxwell Award Watchlist

Georgia quarterback, Jamie Newman has been named to the Maxwell Award Watchlist for the 2020 football season.

Jonathan Williams

Report: NCAA Advises Schools Confirmed Cases Won't Test Again for 3 Months

According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium Athletics, if a player tests positive for the coronavirus they won't have to take a test again for 3 months.

Brooks Austin

by

Collin A Shamley

Update from Smael Mondon on his recruitment

Dawgs Daily on SI.com brings you the latest intel on Smael Mondon. Where he's at in his recruitment and when he may ultimately make a decision.

Brooks Austin

by

Edwin Weathersby II

Georgia roster showing more experience and chemistry in 2020

It's already year three under Tom Crean at UGA, and he may have put together his most experienced and bonded roster yet in his tenure in Athens.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Spurlin Reacts to Georgia Offer

Pearce Spurlin is one of the hottest recruits in the country over the last week, and he's just received an offer from Georgia. Watch as he talks about what it means.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: A Name to Remember, Prentiss "Air" Noland

Prentiss "Air" Noland is just a rising ninth grader at Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Georgia but he's already got two power 5 offers and will rack up plenty more.

Brooks Austin

Greg Sankey Skeptical about College Football in the Spring

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was on ESPN's College Football Live and he expressed his skepticism about playing college football in the spring.

Brooks Austin

by

Collin A Shamley

Body Transformations Continue for Georgia Football Freshmen

Several of Georgia's freshmen that have enrolled and continued to take part in the offseason workouts are already seeing vast results when it comes to their bodies.

Brooks Austin