Alabama Catches a Break, While Georgia Goes through the Gaunlet Before Matchup

Georgia heading to Tuscaloosa was going to be the most highly anticipated matchup of the SEC football season. There was never any question about that. There was a question about when the matchup was going to be played.

Originally scheduled for Sept 19th, both teams were going to have two games to get "Warmed up" to face off against a fellow Top-5 opponent. However, with the SEC going with a conference only schedule due to the pandemic, the schedules were reshuffled. So, how did things shake out for Georgia and Alabama?

Well, in the words of Christopher Walsh of Bama Central, Alabama caught a break saying:

"I think the Crimson Tide got a bit of a break. You always look for those back to back tough matchups, and they have a tough stretch in November with LSU, Kentucky, and Auburn but the Texas A & M game has been moved to the front of the schedule. So, Alabama is really going to be able to focus on the matchup with Georgia."

Bama plays a rebuilding Ole Miss program the week prior to taking on Georgia.

As for the Dawgs? Alabama is the culmination of a three-week stretch that includes matchups against a ranked Auburn team and Tennessee who finished the season a year ago winning six games in a row and seven of their final eight football games. Not to mention after taking on Bama on October 17th, there's really no rest for the weary as they head to Lexington to take on a Kentucky team that won eight games a year ago with a wide receiver playing quarterback.

To say Georgia's schedule is frontloaded would be a vast understatement. Sure, they get to start the season against an Arkansas team that's a touchdown underdog in every matchup this season, but after that, it's four weeks of hell before a bye week and a trip to Jacksonville for what is expected to be the SEC East Divisional Championship against the Gators.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.