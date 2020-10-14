Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the university's athletics director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19.

Saban and Byrne were notified of the positive results Wednesday afternoon and left the team facility immediately after being informed.

The positive result comes just three days before the No. 2 ranked Crimson Tide are scheduled to play host to No. 3 Georgia.

It has been a tough week for the Southeastern Conference in terms of COVID-19 results.

--The matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators has been postponed due to an outbreak within the Florida football team.

--The game between Vanderbilt and Missouri has been postponed because of coronavirus issues at Vanderbilt.

--Ole Miss has reported a spike in COVID-19 positive results.

The Alabama sports information department released the following statement:

“Early this afternoon, we received notification that Coach Saban and Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19. Both immediately left the facility and went to their homes to self-isolate after receiving that information. At this point in time, the positive tests are limited to those two individuals. All individuals who are considered high risk contacts have been notified and will follow quarantine guidelines. We will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.”

Subsequently, Saban issued a statement, saying, “I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.”

For now, at least, it appears the game will proceed as scheduled.

