Andrew Thomas Grades Out Higher Than Mock Drafts Indicate

Andrew Thomas was a phenom from day one at the University of Georgia. Thomas, in tremendously rare fashion, was able to step right into a starting role as an offensive tackle in the SEC as a freshman. Not only did he start, but he helped to anchor an offensive line that was widely regarded as one of the best in the country.

Having played on the right side as a freshman, Thomas would move over to the heralded left tackle slot for the Dawgs in 2018 and 2019. Each year, the Lithonia, Georgia, native that played at Pace Academy, ended up receiving All-American distinctions by various media outlets.

Recently, there has been some buzz about Thomas potentially moving to guard. Some mock drafts have indicated that if he does stay at tackle that perhaps he would be better sooted on the right side as opposed to the left.

The overwhelming consensus of mock drafts have Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, and Jedrick Wills Jr. projected to come off the board before Thomas on draft night. However, there are not many mocks that see the former Dawg falling past the Buccaneers at pick number 14.

However, Pro Football Focus released their grades of the on-field performances of the tackles in this year's NFL Draft. The top performer was Josh Jones out of Houston, who is projected to be drafted in the late first-round, early second-round range. Jones received a grade of 93.2 and was the only player to grade out higher than Andrew Thomas's 92.4.

As you can tell, scouting is anything but an exact science. However, one thing is clear, if the mock drafts hold true, more value is being placed on players' ceilings and potential. As opposed to taking the guarantee provided by the body of work and the floor of the athlete. Thomas matched expectations athletically at the combine and if the mock draft trends hold true, there may be some organizations that miss out on a 10 plus year starter and eventual all-pro type player.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.