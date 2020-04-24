Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson Make Georgia Football History

The NFL Draft began in 1937, a mere 45 years after the University of Georgia began their football program under the guidance of the inaugural head coach, Charles Herty.

And since that 1937 NFL Draft, the Georgia Bulldogs have now had 330 players selected. That's 83 NFL Draft worth of a sample size at this point, so when you can say you've made history, it's quite an accomplishment.

Not only is Andrew Thomas the highest-drafted offensive lineman in the history of the program, his running mate for the last two seasons in Athens, Isaiah Wilson was also taken in the first round last night with the 29th overall selection by the Tennesee Titans. The pair are now the highest-drafted duo in Georgia history.

In the 2003 NFL Draft, Georgia offensive tackles, George Foster and Jon Stinchcomb both landed within the top-40 selections. Foster to the Denver Broncos at pick 20 and Stinchcomb at 37 to the New Orleans Saints.

And the two, Thomas and Wilson couldn't be much different in terms of personality, playing style, background, career trajectory, you name it.

Thomas was a four-star prospect out of Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. A quiet, introverted young man that earned a starting role as a true freshman and went on to have one of the most accomplished three year careers Georgia has ever seen. He wins with technique and athleticism and is a rather good piano player.

Wilson, on the other hand, was the nation's No. 1 tackle in 2017 and the first five-star out of Brooklyn, New York since Curtis Samuel in 2014. Rarely a moment goes by without a smile on the face of Wilson, and not only do you take notice when he walks into a room, but you're likely going to hear his bellowing as well. He wins with sheer size and strength.

Though immensely talented, upon arrival in Athens, Wilson needed an accumulation period. As most of you know, that summer humidity in Georgia takes a bit of getting used to especially for a kid from Brooklyn. He completely changed his body over three years at Georgia, going from a raw 350-pound prospect to one of the most physically impressive prospects in this year's NFL Draft.

One very different from the other, both first-round NFL Draft picks.

And as one extremely talented duo of tackles exits, there's a trio of tackles set to enroll this summer at the University of Georgia. Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge, and Chad Lindberg now have a new goal to aim for. Did somebody say Tackle U?

