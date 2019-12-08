Andrew Thomas Talks about Looming NFL Draft Decision

Andrew Thomas is one of, if not the, best offensive tackles in the country. After starting for three straight seasons, one at right tackle and the past two at left, he is now faced with the decision of either entering this spring's NFL Draft or returning for his senior year at Georgia.

Ed Orgeron spoke about Thomas' ability Friday in his press conference prior to tonight's SEC Championship:

"I was talking to a scout the other day, that guy's going to be a top-5 pick."

With that type of evaluation, it's certainly a decision that Thomas is going to have to make rather soon.

When asked if he was going to play in the bowl game, and if he was going to enter the NFL Draft, Thomas responded:

"You know, I haven't really thought about that yet. We have a team meeting tomorrow. And then I'll talk to my parents about it after that, but we haven't made any decisions yet."

We then spoke with Solomon Kindley, who's played alongside Andrew Thomas for the better part of two and a half seasons now.

When asked if he was going to miss Thomas next season Solomon said:

"I'm gonna miss my brother. He's my brother, he's a great guy and I wish him the best of luck in whatever he decides to do."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.