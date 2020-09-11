Saturday's "between the hedges" come with a list of certainties.

93,000 passionate Georgia football fans are going to pack Sanford Stadium. The full force of the Redcoat Marching Band will perform its traditional medley of songs to fire those fans up. And Uga, college football's most recognizable live mascot, will watch the action from the comfort of his doghouse (and bags of ice) in the northwest end zone.

But COVID-19 has claimed a number of certainties in 2020. A recent mandate by the NCAA and SEC bans live mascots from attending games this season. Georgia's world-famous mascot is no exception.

Uga won't even be near Sanford Stadium this season, not even outside of the stands to greet fans. That would present other risks Charles Seiler, who works in the insurance industry, isn't willing to take. Instead, Uga X and the Seiler's will appear remotely on occasion on television and the Sanford Stadium video board.

The home opener against Auburn will be the first game in Athens without a Uga since the surprise death of Uga VII in 2009 days before the Kentucky game. The Uga-lineage has been a constant fixture of Georgia's home games since 1956 when Seiler family patriarch Sonny began bringing "Hood's Ole Dan" to Georgia football games.

Uga X currently has the best winning percentage in family history at .797. He assumed the role from substitute-turned-Uga IX, Russ, at the Georgia Southern game in 2015. In just over four seasons, Uga X holds a 47-12 record with victories in the SEC Championship Game, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, as well as three SEC Eastern Division Championships.

