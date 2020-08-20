SI.com
Georgia Basketball: Anthony Edwards high on Atlanta Hawks

Brent Wilson

The NBA Draft lottery will be hosted virtually on Thursday night. Obviously, nothing is set in stone until the draft, but it looks more and more likely that whichever organization wins the lottery will likely take Anthony Edwards.

In fact, in Bleacher Report's exclusive interview with the former Bulldog, Edwards responded with, "I think I am" when asked if he was the best player in the draft.

Specifically, he believes that his play on the defensive side will separate him among the other prospects. 

If you've seen Edwards play, you know the versatility and talent that he possesses. That's nothing new.

What was somewhat surprising was how expressive he was about potentially playing for the Hawks. Of course, you can't blame a guy wanting to play for his hometown team though.

Beforehand, Edwards mentioned, "I'll play anywhere." But when asked about playing for the Atlanta Hawks, here is what he had to say:

"That's my home, so that'd be like a dream come true if I play for the Hawks. I'm real cool with Trae Young and Cam Reddish, so, like, playing for the Hawks would be real crazy."

Trae Young came to watch Anthony Edwards play in Athens back in February. Now, there's a 12.5% chance that the Hawks get the No. 1 pick outright and team the two together. Those are tied for the second highest odds to receive the No. 1 overall selection. 

Edwards finished his high school career at Holy Spirit Preparatory School and then reclassified in order to get into Georgia earlier. Now, he's potentially the No. 1 overall draft pick. 

