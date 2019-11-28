Anthony Edwards Hits Game Winning Shot for the Georgia Bulldogs

After putting up 37 points on the third-ranked Michigan State Spartans, Anthony Edwards followed up with a game-high 24 points, including the game-winning shot.

Edwards hit a deep three to put the Bulldogs up 80-77 with just .2 seconds remaining on the game clock.

The Bulldogs are now 5-2 and have proven to be worthy of facing top division one programs as long as Anthony Edwards is scoring at the rate in which he is.

During this three-game stretch over the last three days, Edwards has played a team-high 98 minutes. And has been on an absolute tear over the last two games, averaging just over 25 PPG.

Despite the two losses on the trip to Maui, the Bulldogs learned a lot about themselves as a team, and have shown an incredible amount of fight and determination.

They were down twenty-one points at the half against the third-ranked team in the country and clawed their way back into that game and their last-second victory tonight against Chaminade makes for a much sweeter flight home tomorrow for the Bulldogs.

Tom Crean and the squad will take a few well deserved days off. They are set to take on North Carolina Central on Wednesday, December 4th at the Stegeman Coliseum.

The Bulldogs will look to use December as a month to get prepare for a January slate that features Memphis, Kentucky (twice), Auburn, and Tennessee.

Though with Anthony Edwards being the scoring talent that he is, Georgia has a puncher's chance against any team in the country. Unfortunately, however, when he shoots 2/10 from the floor and scores just 6 points you lose by 19 to Dayton.