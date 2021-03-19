WATCH: Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History

Former Georgia basketball star, Anthony Edwards made NBA history last night, dropping 42-points against the Phoenix Suns.

Anthony Edwards has made a lot of history happen lately. He was the highest-rated prospect in Georgia Basketball history. He was the first No. 1 overall pick in Georgia Basketball history. And now, he's made NBA history.

Thursday night, Anthony Edwards scored 42 points, becoming the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 40+ in a game.

Edwards has been on an absolute tear as of late. In his last three games, he's scored 106 points, an average of 35.3 PPG, making him the first teenager to ever score 100 points in a 3-game span.

Edwards, the consensus No. 2 rated recruit in the 2019 cycle, shocked the basketball world in February of 2019 when he picked the hometown Bulldogs over Florida State and Kentucky.

His commitment to Georgia helped the Bulldogs land a top-10 recruiting class, the highest in program history.

In 32 games at Georgia, Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game with 27 double-figure scoring outings. In addition to scoring, Edwards also led the team in steals, blocks and playing time.

While Edwards' time in Athens may be overlooked due to the 16-16 final record, his performance as a Bulldog helped open the door to see what the future of basketball may look like at Georgia.

In addition to his 37-point outburst that came up just short against No. 3 Michigan State, Edwards played a large role in helping the Bulldogs overcome No. 9 Memphis on the road as well as a double-digit victory over No. 13 Auburn at home.