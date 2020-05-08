NBA Mock Draft: Anthony Edwards continues to be No. 1 pick projections

Seeing Anthony Edwards as the No. 1 overall pick in mock drafts has been a common theme this off season. Jonathan Wasserman is the latest to do so.

Due to the uncertainty that comes with the pandemic, the NBA is unsure of when the draft lottery, combine, and draft will all take place because the 2019-2020 has yet to be completed.

Because of this, many analysts don't know what the draft order will be. If the season is to end without any additional regular season games played, it's likely that the Golden State Warriors will have the 1st overall pick.

Wasserman starts his latest mock draft off with Edwards being picked by the Warriors.

"Every No. 1 overall candidate comes with question marks. So if the Golden State Warriors win the lottery, they'll presumably be in contact with teams about trading down or out."

It'd be to no one's surprise if the Warriors listen to offers from other organizations, assuming they get the No. 1 pick. The Warriors already have one of the most elite back courts in NBA history between Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. So how would they be able to utilize a guard who likes the ball in his hands in Anthony Edwards?

"But for general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr, Anthony Edwards checks all the right boxes."

Essentially, Edwards may be too good of prospect to pass up, no matter which team gets the right to pick him at No.1.

"His body type, athleticism, skill level and production (19.1 points per game) point to a high floor and suggest he's a sure thing in terms of production. Factor in his age (18) and mismatch potential as a 6'5, 225-pound scorer, and there is long-term star upside. But he's also an immediate plug-and-play option for Golden State given his creation ability, shot-making versatility, transition attack and tools for guarding different positions."

Anthony Edwards proved to scouts all year long that he is capable of being a franchise player with his scoring alone. But he also showed flashes of defensive brilliance that led to points in transition. Given how talented he is at such a young age, Edwards may not have even tapped into his potential yet.

Wasserman also includes the fact that the Hawks, Pistons, Cavaliers, and Timberwolves would all be better suitors for Edwards' game. But, who's to say the Warriors couldn't carve out a lead role for Edwards. Golden State managed to thrive on small-ball line ups later into the season. The Warriors could also choose to draft Edwards and trade him away for assets that better fit their system.

There's still some confusion as to the team Edwards will be drafted by. But as the draft continues to near, it looks more and more likely that "Ant-Man" will become the first Bulldog to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.