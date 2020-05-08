DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

NBA Mock Draft: Anthony Edwards continues to be No. 1 pick projections

Brent Wilson

Seeing Anthony Edwards as the No. 1 overall pick in mock drafts has been a common theme this off season. Jonathan Wasserman is the latest to do so.

Due to the uncertainty that comes with the pandemic, the NBA is unsure of when the draft lottery, combine, and draft will all take place because the 2019-2020 has yet to be completed.

Because of this, many analysts don't know what the draft order will be. If the season is to end without any additional regular season games played, it's likely that the Golden State Warriors will have the 1st overall pick.

Wasserman starts his latest mock draft off with Edwards being picked by the Warriors.

"Every No. 1 overall candidate comes with question marks. So if the Golden State Warriors win the lottery, they'll presumably be in contact with teams about trading down or out."

It'd be to no one's surprise if the Warriors listen to offers from other organizations, assuming they get the No. 1 pick. The Warriors already have one of the most elite back courts in NBA history between Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. So how would they be able to utilize a guard who likes the ball in his hands in Anthony Edwards?

"But for general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr, Anthony Edwards checks all the right boxes."

Essentially, Edwards may be too good of prospect to pass up, no matter which team gets the right to pick him at No.1.

"His body type, athleticism, skill level and production (19.1 points per game) point to a high floor and suggest he's a sure thing in terms of production. Factor in his age (18) and mismatch potential as a 6'5, 225-pound scorer, and there is long-term star upside. But he's also an immediate plug-and-play option for Golden State given his creation ability, shot-making versatility, transition attack and tools for guarding different positions."

Anthony Edwards proved to scouts all year long that he is capable of being a franchise player with his scoring alone. But he also showed flashes of defensive brilliance that led to points in transition. Given how talented he is at such a young age, Edwards may not have even tapped into his potential yet.

Wasserman also includes the fact that the Hawks, Pistons, Cavaliers, and Timberwolves would all be better suitors for Edwards' game. But, who's to say the Warriors couldn't carve out a lead role for Edwards. Golden State managed to thrive on small-ball line ups later into the season. The Warriors could also choose to draft Edwards and trade him away for assets that better fit their system.

There's still some confusion as to the team Edwards will be drafted by. But as the draft continues to near, it looks more and more likely that "Ant-Man" will become the first Bulldog to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Going No. 1 overall will be a bit of momentum to Crean pursuit of the next Anthony Edwards.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football: What players will the new offensive scheme impact the most?

Georgia's newest offensive coordinator, Todd Monken brings a new system along with him. Today, we take a look at the players that will be impacted the most.

Jonathan Williams

by

Peyton Sosebee

"I was surprised he was available... He will play 10-12 years in the League"

Jake Fromm fell further than most expected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was 167th overall by the Bills has some considering him as one of the steals of the draft.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

2021 Georgia Recruiting: Player Profile, Dylan Fairchild

Georgia football has created a reputation of having one of the best offensive lines in the county year and year out and Dylan Fairchild be a great addition to that unit.

Jonathan Williams

by

Brooks Austin

Lefty Gunslinger, Nicco Marchiol Updates Recruitment

Nicco Marchiol is a left-handed pro-style quarterback that shows mental and physical acumen. Georgia haso interest and Marchiol indicates it's mutual.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Breakout 'Players' for 2020: No. 2 — OC Todd Monken

Okay, so he's not a player, but he's the new offensive architect through which breakouts will break out. Why Todd Monken is set to make a change in 2020.

Garrett Shearman

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball: Bulldogs continue to pursue transfer options

Georgia Basketball is in the mix for two more transfers as the search to replace Rayshaun Hammonds is in action.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Players, Recruiting, and Social Media

Several players and prospects affiliated with the Georgia Bulldogs took to Twitter yesterday to try and bring in high profile targets.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: See why Jermaine Burton Will Make an Impact Day 1

4-star Georgia signee, Jermaine Burton is set to have a breakout freshman season for the Bulldogs. The former Calabasas, California native is now back home.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Richard LeCounte Entering Leadership Role for Georgia Football

With the departure of J.R. Reed, someone will have to take the leadership void. Senior safety, Richard LeCounte is primed to do so.

Chris Allen

by

Brooks Austin

Gunner Givens Has The Attention Of Everyone, Including Georgia Football

There is a lot of athleticism in the 6'6" 275-pound frame of Gunner Givens. The class of 2022 prospect has nearly 40 offers already, including one from Georgia.

BGilmer18

by

Bostonfan1967