Anthony Edwards Named SEC Freshman of the Year

The Georgia Basketball team has had a disappointing year record-wise. Yet prized recruit Anthony Edwards certainly lived up to his billing, putting together an impressive freshman campaign for the Dawgs. As the SEC regular season has come to a close for Georgia Basketball, post-season accolades are starting to pour in for freshman superstar Anthony Edwards. This includes Edwards being named SEC Freshman of the Year.

Antman Edwards who hails from Atlanta, Georgia is the highest-rated recruit in the history of UGA Hoops, ranking just better than guard Lou Williams. Williams, a native of Gwinett County, never actually wore the red and black as he instead opted for the 2005 NBA draft.

Prior to the arrival of Anthony Edwards, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the highest-rated recruit to actually wear a Georgia Basketball uniform. Like Edwards and Williams, Caldwell-Pope was also a Five-Star recruit and a top-five player at his position nationally.

Unfortunately, the Georgia Bulldogs are highly unlikely to get a second season from the SEC Freshman of the year as the NBA beckons. Teams are salivating at the shooting ability and athletic prowess of Anthony Edwards. Every major draft publication list Edwards as a top-three pick, with many having him projected to be selected number one overall. Sports Illustrated's NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo is among those who are very high on Edwards, ranking him number one on his SI.com NBA Draft Big Board.

SG, Anthony Edwards

While NBA teams have always been enamored with the potential, athletic ability and skill level of Anthony Edwards, the production is now there to match the high expectations he had entering college. He posted an impressive scoring average of 19.5 points per game to lead the Dawgs, and rank third in the entire SEC. This was while being the focus of the opposition's defensive game planning night in and night out, causing Edwards to see many traps and double teams, in an attempt to limit his effectiveness.

Edwards made 40.9% of his shots from the field, including an impressive 50.8% on two-point field goals while making 30.1% from beyond the arch. All while averaging a team-high 5.5 attempts per game.

Edwards also pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, which was second on the team to Rayshaun Hammonds and his 7.3 boards per contest.

Anthony Edwards is the only Georgia Bulldogs hooper to win the SEC Freshman of the Year award. He took home SEC Freshman of the Week four times during the season, a new UGA record. Jumaine Jones, who was named SEC Newcomer of the year in 1998, is the only freshman Dawg to secure a similar award. In addition to being named SEC Freshman of the Year, Antman was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team as well as Second Team All-SEC. He also has a great chance of winning the Jerry West National Shooting Guard of the Year Award, as he is a finalist along with Mason Jones of Arkansas, Kamar Baldwin of Butler, Ty-Shon Alexander of Creighton and Myles Powell of Seton Hall. Of the finalists, Edwards is the only freshman, with all of the other guys being upperclassmen aside from Jones of SEC rival Arkansas.

As for the remainder of the season, Edwards and the Bulldog Basketball squad are set to begin SEC Tournament play tomorrow at 7:00 PM against Ole Miss.

