Anthony Edwards Falls to Minnesota in NBA Mock Draft

Lead NBA scout and draft writer for Bleacher Report Jonathan Wasserman has released an updated NBA mock draft. Wasserman simulated the NBA lottery in which the Bulls snagged the No. 1 pick despite only having 7.5% odds.

Here's how the Top-5 shaped out:

1. Chicago Bulls

2. Minnesota Timberwolves

3. Washington Wizards

4. Golden State Warriors

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

In this scenario, Wasserman has the Bulls taking LaMelo Ball, which is largely because of how similar Anthony Edwards and Zach LaVine in both size and playing style.

Wasserman then has Georgia's coveted guard Anthony Edwards heading to Minnesota with the next pick.

"With Ball off the board, the Minnesota Timberwolves would presumably look straight to Anthony Edwards, whose explosiveness and scoring would fit alongside D'Angelo Russell. The Wolves could also be drawn to Deni Avdija's versatility and Isaac Okoro's defensive toughness, though they'd likely explore trading down a few spots for either. Nineteen years old today (August 5), Edwards would give Minnesota a third weapon capable of generating his own offense. He may need time to adjust to a third-option role, but it's Edwards' ability to create shots and hit tough ones that separates him. Getting him to apply his special physical tools (6'5", 225 lbs) on defense would also become a top priority for Minnesota's coaching staff."

The Timberwolves are certainly a team on the rise behind their franchise player in Karl-Anthony Towns and newly added point guard D'Angelo Russell. Minnesota also has a young, promising wing in Jarrett Culver.

While Minnesota isn't the best place for a young star to market himself compared to New York or Los Angeles, Edwards could be one of the pieces to make them one of the more competitive organizations heading forward.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.