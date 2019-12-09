Bulldog
Top WR Target Arian Smith says Georgia is Where They Want To Be

DJ Cadden

Arian Smith has quietly been one of the best wide receivers in the nation this season. He has shot up almost 250 spots in the 247Sports.com Composite since the beginning of this year.

Currently sitting as the #14 receiver in the nation, Smith is one of the most coveted uncommitted receivers. He released his Top 8 schools in July: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

Smith loves the environment at Georgia and cites Coach Smart as one of the main reasons why the Bulldogs are sitting near the top of his list.

The Bulldog Maven spoke with Smith about where Georgia stands in his recruitment. When asked where Georgia sits among the other schools on the list, Smith said: 

"Where they wanna be." 

Smith, who runs a 10.39 100-meters, is a track star and would give the Bulldogs something they have been lacking this season: a game-breaking speedster who can bust open a defense. He would fill the void left by Mecole Hardman as an explosive weapon that has the ability to take it the distance every time he touches the ball. 

He's already been a teammate of a current Georgia Bulldog. He and UGA track athlete, Matthew Bolling were two of the four members of the U20 4X100 team that broke the world record at 38.62. 

He can get the job done in a variety of ways as well. He's played every position on the field in high school. Whether he's lined up at wideout, quarterback, or even a traditional tailback, even making plays in the return game as well. 

Given the type of receivers we have seen dominate the College Football Playoff era, Smith would be a huge factor in the Bulldog offense from day one.

Georgia has emerged as a clear leader and is the clear Crystal Ball favorite for the Lakeland, Florida product. Though, Nick Saban spent SEC Championship weekend taking an in-home visit to Lakeland to see Smith. 

