BREAKING: Arik Gilbert Back on the Market

According to his Twitter feed, former SI.com Gatorade Player of the year, Arik Gilbert is back on the market.

After signing with the LSU Tigers out of high school and playing his freshman season in Baton Rouge, Gilbert entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this spring, only to announce that he would be committing to Florida.

Well, Gilbert released the following statement via Twitter today:

"I have decided to de-commit from the University of Florida and RE-Enter the portal. I will not be announcing my final decision until I am enrolled in school and on campus."

Where will Gilbert go?

Gilbert had 26 offers from FBS schools with Georgia and Alabama being in the mix to get him out of high school.

Alabama’s starting tight end, Miller Forristall, has 11 catches for 150 yards and one touchdown in 2020. Forristall is a senior, so there could be a void that Gilbert would fill there.

Georgia rotated freshman Darnell Washington, sophomore John Fitzpatrick and graduate transfer Tre McKitty as the starting tight end in 2020. McKitty is off to the NFL and Georgia has made a considerate effort to target the Tight End over the final games of the 2020 season. It's not only currently a loaded roster, but 2021 tight end Brock Bowers is also in the fold.

With the receiving statistics for tight ends at each school not as eye-popping as Gilbert's at LSU, he would likely used the same way at either school.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has opened up the passing game now that JT Daniels has taken over as the starting quarterback, and he is looking for tight ends with the athleticism that Gilbert possesses.

Georgia will lose McKitty to the NFL, but it will bring back Fitzpatrick, redshirt freshmen Ryland Goede and Brett Seither, and true freshman Washington.

Does Georgia have room for another tight end? With a guy like Gilbert looking for a new home, Georgia would certainly welcome him into the program.

If Georgia does land Gilbert, one or more of the guys listed above might hit the transfer portal. It's possible Georgia expects a tight end to leave after the 2020 season, but only time will tell.

Ole Miss very well could be a potential contender here. According to sources, Gilbert wants to be the primary target in a pass-heavy offense and that certainly presents itself with Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels team.