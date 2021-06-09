Arik Gilbert Has a New Number

Tight end Arik Gilbert has officially been given a jersey number. On Wednesday it was confirmed that he will be wearing No. 14 this fall.

Former LSU tight end now turned Georgia wide receiver, Arik Gilbert has chosen a new number. This fall he will wear No. 14 for the Bulldogs after sporting No. 2 for the LSU Tigers.

Gilbert transferred to Georgia a few weeks ago after entering the transfer portal in January. He was briefly committed to the Florida Gators but ultimately wound up as a member of a Georgia Football team primed for a national title run in 2021.

The Bulldogs have been infatuated with Gilbert since his days at Marietta High School. He was their top target in the 2020 cycle and were included in his top five schools.

Gilbert’s decision came down to three schools: Georgia, Alabama, and LSU. The Bulldogs were the in-state school but LSU was fresh off a national title.

Arik chose LSU but has ended up in Athens just a year later. He had a terrific freshman season for the Tigers, hauling in 35 catches for 368 yards.

Georgia is planning to use Gilbert as a wide receiver this fall. He has unique athletic traits and is extremely dangerous after the catch.

He is expected to fill in for injured wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens tore his ACL in spring practices and will be unable to return until late in the season.

Gilbert is also a natural fit with quarterback JT Daniels. Daniels has a knack for creating big plays and Gilbert’s 6-5 frame make him an easy jump-ball target.